Air Force: Ukraine downs 3 Russian drones, 1 cruise missile overnight

Ukrainian forces shot down three Shahed kamikaze drones and one guided Kh-59 cruise missile that Russia launched against Ukraine overnight on Oct. 22, the Air Force reported.

According to the report, the drones were launched from Chauda in occupied Crimea, while a Russian Su-34 aircraft fired the guided missile from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Apart from Shahed drones, Russia also attacked Ukraine with two unidentified drones launched from the northern direction, as well as fired eight S-300 missiles from Belgorod Oblast and occupied Donetsk Oblast, the Air Force said.

The report does not specify where the targets not downed by the Ukrainian forces hit.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

However, late on Oct. 21, Russian S-300 missiles attacked Kharkiv Oblast, hitting the depot of the Ukrainian privately-owned postal service Nova Poshta in the village of Korotych.

The attack killed six people and injured 16, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

"This is an exclusively civilian object. The Russians committed yet more terror against the civilian population of the Kharkiv region," Syniehubov wrote on Telegram following the attack.

The Air Force also reported that three Russian Lancet drones were shot down in Ukraine’s south over the past day.

Read also: ‘Every family affected’: Devastated village copes with aftermath of Russian strike on funeral

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.