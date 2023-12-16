Air Force: Ukraine downs 30 of 31 drones launched by Russia overnight

Ukraine downed 30 of the 31 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said on Dec. 16.

Ukrainian authorities have warned that Russian attacks are expected to escalate during the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.

The drones were launched from Russian-occupied Crimea, Bryansk Oblast, and Kursk Oblast, and then directed to different regions of Ukraine, according to the Air Force.

The drones were shot down over 11 oblasts in Ukraine, including Kyiv, Kherson, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Loud explosions were recorded in Kyiv just after midnight on Dec. 16, an hour after the Air Force warned that drones had been spotted heading to the city from the south.

Officials said that air defense was operational and warned residents to stay in bomb shelters.

