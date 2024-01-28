Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 drones overnight

Ukraine shot down four out of eight Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Jan. 28, the Air Force said in its morning update.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Russia, off the coast of the Azov Sea. Russian forces also used Iskander-M ballistic missile to target Poltava Oblast. The missile was launched from Voronezh region.

Russian attacks caused a fire at an industrial site in Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast, according to Governor Filip Pronin. Meanwhile, at least three missiles S-300 were launched at Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast, according to the military.

Russian forces mainly targeted Poltava, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk obalsts in the latest attack.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attack.

