Air Force: Ukraine shoots down 14 drones, 1 cruise missile overnight

Ukrainian air defense shot down 13 Shahed-type drones, one other attack drone, and a guided Kh-59 cruise missile that Russian forces launched at Ukraine overnight on Oct. 22, the Air Force reported.

The Shahed drones were launched from Chauda, in occupied Crimea, the report said, and the Kh-59 missile was fired from the air by a Russian SU-34 jet operating over the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The other attack drone appears to have entered Ukraine from the north.

The report does not say what, if any, damage was caused by the falling debris, nor where in Ukraine the drones and missiles were shot down.

Russian forces on Oct. 21 struck a mail depot with s-300 missiles in the village of Korotych in Kharkiv Oblast belonging to the privately-owned Ukrainian mail service Nova Poshta, killing six and wounding 16.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 22 killed two and injured three others.

Read also: Ukraine war latest: Russian strike on post office in Kharkiv Oblast kills 6, injures 17

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.