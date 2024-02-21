Air Force: Ukraine transitions to F-16 in emergency manner, unlike any other country

The Ukrainian Air Force says it is unclear exactly when Ukraine will receive the F-16 fighter jets, but they are eagerly anticipated as soon as possible.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "Pilots are undergoing retraining, infrastructure is adapting, temporary shelters are being constructed, and improvements are being made to the take-off and landing strip. Given the wartime conditions, we cannot build F-16 infrastructure on a large scale according to NATO country standards, but the planes can still operate from what we have. Currently, no one knows exactly when Ukraine will receive the F-16s. We are eagerly anticipating their arrival as soon as possible.

I want to emphasise that Ukraine is transitioning to the F-16s in an emergency manner, unlike any other country. There is an expectation that the planes will arrive, and that's it – it's victory. However, you understand that initially, a small group of pilots will arrive, and begin working in the sky, and, of course, Russia will react accordingly. But the process of training pilots and increasing their numbers in Ukraine will gradually unfold."

Details: Ihnat emphasised that Ukraine will not receive 40, 70, or 120 aircraft simultaneously. Moreover, they will not be the latest modifications. However, the process is underway, pilots are already flying the fighters, conducting flights with instructors, Ihnat stressed. And all of this is also being done in an accelerated manner.

Quote: "Ukrainian pilots must fully master the technology, and operate independently without instructors. Training flights are underway. They are learning tactical manoeuvres to conduct interceptions of airborne targets, primarily. Since it is a multi-role aircraft, they must also practise tasks involving ground and surface targets. Therefore, our pilots are doing this in an emergency manner, as I mentioned – in an accelerated mode, because the usual retraining course takes 2 years. And we are doing it much faster.

We have a clear plan of action, and according to it, the training of pilots and engineers is progressing."

