For Air Force vet, stunning lights display in Hampton brightens a dark year

On a Friday night in December, a house in a Hampton neighborhood shined with thousands of lights beaming through the darkness.

A glittering LED sign proclaimed it a merry Christmas. Reindeer pranced in an arc over the driveway. And Barbie dolls in technicolor outfits twirled, skated, jumped and rode Ferris wheels on homemade animatronic displays.

Cars backed up Deep Run Road as adults and children flocked to the display. People stood on the sidewalk, pointing out different scenes, smiling and laughing. The lights brought tidings of the season — comfort and joy in equal measure.

Marvin Burger, an 84-year old Air Force veteran, stood in the center of it all with a sort of melancholy happiness in his eyes as people stopped to compliment him.

“All I have to do if I want a little pick-me-up is go out and listen to the comments,” Burger said. “You stand here and look at the little kids that are 3, 4, 5 years old with smiles and grins on their faces, then you look up at the parents and it’s the same smile and grin.

“It’s going to hit me hard come the middle of January, after all this is said and done and packed away.”

Amid the blinking and flashing lights, one illuminated arrangement is more somber than the rest. Beside the walkway leading to his front door, three stones in the garden memorialize family members: Burger’s wife, Maureen, who died Nov. 22, and two of their four daughters. Oldest daughter Sheryle A. Burger died in February, and LaVonne Burger-Hoffman in 2017.

Burger has been creating displays for Christmas since the ’70s, starting at the Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, and continuing through stations in Belgium and Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

“I’ve done every one of those places,” he said. “Even when they came out and said we’re on base, we couldn’t decorate due to the fact that money was tight and fuel was short.”

He has been lighting up the house in Hampton for over 30 years, creating something new to add each holiday season.

This year, the tradition keeps his mind off things, he said. After Sheryle’s death in February due to cancer, Maureen’s health declined. Her funeral was Dec. 5.

“It’s hard. It’s real hard when you lose two people,” he said.

Marvin and Maureen met in 1958 at the American Club in Norwich, when he was stationed in England. They were married in October 1960. Aside from when Marvin was stationed in Vietnam in 1966, they were never apart in the 65 years they knew each other.

Many of Marvin’s Christmas traditions are shaped by Maureen’s roots. He celebrates Boxing Day, spreading holiday cheer with friends the day after Christmas.

There’s British influence on the decorations as well. The holiday display continues into the front room of his home with Christmas lights running like pinstripes on the ceiling and garland swooping from the walls to a central ceiling fan, making it resemble a giant flower. A Christmas tree draped in garland, lights and silver tinsel takes up a place of pride, occupying nearly a quarter of the room.

Burger directed his granddaughter on how to decorate the tree this year, he said. Garland first, then tinsel — or, as the Brits call it, lametta.

“Where do you think I learned it all?” he said.

This time of year was special to Maureen and Marvin for another reason — her birthday was Dec. 15, and his is Dec. 21. They would typically celebrate with dinner and a quiet night out.

In all their years, he never let her forget that she was older — by six days.

Another thing that saw their relationship through the years, Burger said, was a lot of “yes, dears,” on both sides.

“It’s the best advice I could give somebody getting married,” Burger said. “Just remember how to say ‘Yes, dear.’ It’ll get you a lot further.”

Outside, Kimberly Gibson explored the panoramas with her grandchildren. Burger pointed out a Barbie to her in the middle of a case with about 20 other dolls. The Barbie was wearing a crocheted white dress Maureen made, he said.

Gibson, 48, grew up in Hampton and would see the lights when she was young. After buying a house nearby a few years ago, she walked the neighborhood, and something about Burger’s display stirred a memory. She asked him how long he’d been doing the lights.

“This is the same house!” Gibson said.

Gibson brought her three kids, and now she brings their kids.

Another woman stopped Burger: “Is this your house? I love it. It brings us so much joy,” she said, before walking on.

“See, that’s why I do it,” Burger said, a smile on his face.

The lights will be up through Christmas — all 12 days — and come down after Jan. 6.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com