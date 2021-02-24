Air Force Veteran Beaten, Called 'Chinese Virus' in Unprovoked Attack in LA's Koreatown

Khier Casino
·1 min read

An Air Force veteran was attacked in Los Angeles’ Koreatown and called anti-Asian slurs by two men who also threatened to kill him.

Denny Kim, 27, sustained a black eye and fractured nose after he was knocked to the ground in an unprovoked attack on Kenmore Avenue last week, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Kim says he was called a “ching chong,” “Chinese virus,” among other things. Police are now investigating this incident as a hate crime with criminal threats.

Kim’s friend Joseph Cha, who is also a community activist, was there to defend him from the assailants.

"I was screaming, telling them to stop. Screaming, they were calling me racial slurs too,” Cha told NBC LA.

The descriptions of the men were unclear, but LAPD is searching the area for any surveillance footage.

This is not the first time Kim has encountered racism while growing up in LA.

"Throughout my career, I experienced a lot of micro-aggressions because of my race. I never felt like I fit in. I never felt like I belonged,” Kim recalled.

Connie Chung Joe, CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice Los Angeles, expressed her support.

"I'm so glad to hear that he took the brave step of reporting it and talking about it because so many other Asian Americans are not doing that because they are scared," she said.

Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image via NBC Los Angeles

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Australian Woman in Racist Attack on Asian Students Released on Bail

LA Chinese Restaurant Tests Customers for Fever Over Coronavirus Threat

Kellie Chauvin Wants to Change Her Last Name, Rejects Spousal Support

Racist Letter Calling Chinese People 'Murderers' Posted on Shop in Melbourne

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. senators weigh paring back Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid plan

    U.S. senators on Wednesday were eyeing potentially significant cuts to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as they awaited a ruling on whether the measure can include raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. The Senate parliamentarian was expected to decide soon whether Senator Bernie Sanders' proposed minimum wage increase is allowable under a rule allowing a simple majority of the 100-member Senate to approve the sweeping relief measure, instead of the chamber's typical 60-vote majority. The Senate is likely to follow up in early March.

  • Boeing 777: Signs of 'metal fatigue' found on Denver plane engine

    The aircraft had to make an emergency landing after its engine failed, scattering debris over homes below.

  • 'The Simpsons' has replaced Harry Shearer with Black actor Kevin Michael Richardson as the voice of Dr Hibbert

    Kevin Michael Richardson will be the new voice of Dr. Hibbert, a character who white actor Harry Shearer voiced for over 30 years.

  • Nepal's Supreme Court orders reinstatement of Parliament

    Nepal’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of Parliament after it was dissolved by the prime minister, in a ruling likely to thrust the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. The order came in response to several cases filed with the court charging that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's decision to dissolve the legislature was unconstitutional. The order will cause political trouble for Oli since he will not have a majority of votes in a reinstated Parliament.

  • Police captain offers grisly new details of Capitol riot at first official hearing on insurrection

    A captain in the US Capitol Police force who responded to the 6 January Capitol riot offered a harrowing first-hand account on Tuesday of her experience battling white supremacists and other pro-Trump elements. Rioters nearly broke her arm amid the chaos, Captain Carneysha Mendoza, a veteran of the US Army, told senators at the first official hearing on the 6 January security breach. “I received chemical burns to my face that still have not healed to this day,” Ms Mendoza said.

  • Biden aiming to mend US-Canada ties after tensions of Trump era

    Virtual meeting with Justin Trudeau will kick off ‘an entire week’s worth of Canada’ with range of policies to foster cooperation on Covid-19 and the climate crisis

  • Clippers rout Wizards 135-116, snap Washington's win streak

    Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed Washington 135-116 on Tuesday night, snapping the Wizards’ season-high five-game winning streak. Paul George had 30 points before exiting with 7:19 remaining because of a minutes restriction after a toe injury. The Clippers had four bench players in double figures as their reserves outscored the Wizards’ subs 58-29.

  • COVAX delivers its first vaccine shots with shipment to Ghana

    The World Health Organization's global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX delivered its first COVID-19 shots on Wednesday, as the race to inoculate the world's poorest people and tame the pandemic accelerates. Almost a year after the WHO described the novel coronavirus as a global pandemic, a flight carrying 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India landed in Ghana's capital Accra. Local representatives of the WHO and the United Nations children's agency UNICEF described the vaccines' arrival as a "momentous" step.

  • Teen Accused of Killing Disabled Sister as Parents Slept

    Facebook/Lancaster County District AttorneyA Pennsylvania teenager is facing charges after allegedly fatally stabbing her wheelchair bound older sister—then hysterically calling 911 to confess to the crime.Claire Elaina Miller, 14, has been charged with homicide after calling authorities on Feb. 22 to admit she stabbed her older sister, 19-year-old Helen Miller, while her parents were asleep, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. The elder Miller, who had cerebral palsy, died from a stab wound to her neck.“I stabbed my sister,” Miller repeatedly told police when they arrived at the house. Since Miller is being charged as an adult, she was denied bail during a Monday arraignment.According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, the Manheim Township Police Department arrived at the home just after 1 a.m. to find Miller, a ninth-grader at a local private school, standing in front of the house close to “what appeared to be blood on the snow near the driveway.”“Miller appeared to be attempting to wash her hands in the snow,” the affidavit states, adding that the teenager also had blood on her pants.Police say Miller directed them into her older sister’s bedroom, where Helen was found with a “pillow with blood stains” over her face. One of the officers removed the pillow and “found a large knife in Helen’s neck, just above her chest.”“Helen was lying on her back with her hands up near her head,” the affidavit states, adding that there was a “large amount of blood” pooled near her chest and bed. Lifesaving measures were “unsuccessful” and she was pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m. On Wednesday, the coroner’s office released an autopsy report confirming Helen Miller died from multiple stab wounds. Authorities also confirmed to The Daily Beast that the 19-year-old had cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair.Police say the girls’ parents were asleep during the incident that has sent shockwaves through the small Pennsylvania community about 75 miles west of Philadelphia.`“When I heard about this I was almost instantly upset about it myself over the details that had been related to me,” Manheim Township Police Chief Tom Rudzinski told WHTM. “I don’t know that I have ever been a part of something that is quite as sad as this.”Prosecutors and police, however, have not offered any details about a motive. An attorney for Miller did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.“The investigators are going to be asking those types of questions, conducting those interviews of everybody that was involved, and trying to determine a timeline [for what] would have led to this awful event,” Rudzinski said.Lancaster Country Day School officials confirmed to The Daily Beast that Miller was a ninth-grade student at the school of about 550 students. “As a tight-knit school community, we are of course shocked and saddened by this tragic event and are focused on supporting one another,” a school spokesperson said. A spokesperson for the Manheim Township School District confirmed that Helen Miller received educational services from a school within the district.“We were so saddened to learn of Helen’s tragic and unexpected passing,” the district said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the Miller family. This is a devastating tragedy.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Iran stops snap nuclear inspections

    A state-run Iranian newspaper is urging caution in the nuclear dispute with the West. Warning that radical actions could lead to the country’s isolation. The message comes after Tehran ended snap inspections by the U.N. on its nuclear activities. At midnight on Monday (February 22) Iran ended the agreement that allowed the International Atomic Energy Agency to carry out short-notice inspections. But they will still allow “necessary” monitoring by U.N. inspectors for up to three months.Hardline Iranian lawmakers protested that decision - saying it broke the law. A law passed in parliament states inspections should end from Tuesday (23 February) if sanctions on the country were not lifted – an apparent effort to pressure the U.S. The state-run daily is critical of the protests. The paper says Iran must tread carefully as tough action might help build a consensus against Iran. On Monday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran might enrich uranium up to 60% purity if the country needed it. While also repeating a denial of any Iranian intent to seek nuclear weapons. A U.S. State Department spokesman said Khamenei's comments "sounds like a threat". Washington says it is ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump.

  • I flew Southwest for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats. The friendly service didn't make up for inconsistent social-distancing practices.

    Southwest was an early adopter of the popular seat-blocking policy but began filling planes to capacity in December.

  • It's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.

    Well, that didn't age well. It's now been one year since former President Donald Trump infamously tweeted that the "coronavirus is very much under control" in the United States. A year ago today pic.twitter.com/VqvlLW572d — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 24, 2021 At that point, a search through the Trump Twitter Archive reveals, Trump had been discussing the virus publicly, but mostly in the context of how China was dealing with it; in those days, Trump was still speaking glowingly of President Xi Jinping's response. The Feb. 24 tweet was one of the earliest references Trump made to the virus' presence in the United States, and certainly his most direct about its potential effect on the country. The comment looks quite jarring in hindsight — earlier this week the U.S. recorded its 500,000th COVID-19 death, and the pandemic remains a serious public health threat, although there are now signs of hope in the form of steadily declining cases and increasing vaccinations. Trump was far from the only person to downplay the risk of the virus in the U.S. in February 2020, but he did continue to send mixed messages about its danger throughout the rest of his presidency, even after he was infected himself. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpInvestors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removedBiden is leaving Amazon workers out in the cold

  • Punky Brewster Is Just the Latest Proof That Today's Kids Deserve Better Than ‘80s and ‘90s Reboots

    Seriously, who is Peacock's new 'Punky Brewster' even for?

  • Pence reportedly speaks 'very favorably' of Trump in GOP meeting and intends to launch a new political organization

    "I got the sense they speak often and maintain the same personal friendship and relationship now that they have for four years," said Rep. Jim Banks.

  • Angry Democrat Gerry Connolly tells Trump ally he ‘will not be lectured’ by someone who tried to overturn election

    Accusing Jim Jordan of ‘gaslighting,’ Gerry Connolly said ‘I didn’t vote to overturn an election and I will not be lectured by people who did about partisanship’

  • The White House has 132 rooms and its own restaurant. Here's what it's like inside Joe Biden's new home.

    The most famous home in America also comes with a movie theater, bowling alley, and underground bunkers.

  • 'His face was in your windshield': Police skeptical South Dakota AG didn't know he fatally struck a pedestrian

    In more than three hours of interviews, South Dakota AG Jason Ravnsborg answers investigators' questions about his role in a fatal crash.

  • Tiger Woods was unaware of his ‘grave injuries’ in aftermath of collision, police say

    Deputy who was first on scene of accident said reaction was ‘not uncommon in traffic collisions’

  • Eddie Murphy says Ryan Coogler tried to make a 'Coming to America' sequel starring Michael B. Jordan - but he didn't like the idea

    Eddie Murphy said that Ryan Coogler's idea had Michael B. Jordan playing his son, "looking for a wife."

  • Here's what Trump's tax returns could mean for the investigations into his finances

    Donald Trump has fought hard to keep his personal tax returns, and the Trump Organization's a secret. The Supreme Court just let prosecutors get them.