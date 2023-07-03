Air Force veteran caught in crossfire in Puyallup

An Air Force veteran was shot as she was gardening in a Puyallup backyard.

Police say she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout that began across the street in a church parking lot near the Washington State fairgrounds.

One bystander was hurt.

But several vehicles and at least one house were struck by bullets.

Police believe the shooters were here for “Taste Washington” happening at the fairgrounds.

That is why it is a surprise that only one person was hurt. According to neighbors, there was an argument in this parking lot at about 6 Saturday night. Then a half hour later, gunshots.

And at least one person involved ran across the street, endangering other lives in this neighborhood.

“I’m very grateful to be alive,” said the victim. “And my guardian angels’ been amazing.”

This Air Force veteran stood inside her doorway less than 24 hours after she was struck by a stray bullet.

“The bullet went in the back of my leg, came out the front and hit the sidewalk and came back and bounced on my shoe,” she said. “And so I thought it was my foot.”

The 60-year-old woman was caught in the crossfire of a shootout that began in the parking lot of the First Christian Church of Puyallup at about 6:30 Saturday night.

A man tried to flee, running toward a friend’s backyard where she was gardening.

She said he was not shooting back.

“No, no,” she said. “I didn’t see a gun.”

The man ran to another neighbor’s yard and fled through an open gate. A neighbor who lives several doors down thinks he saw him and a young woman, too.

“So, it sort of took us by surprise,” Richard Rhoads said. “After that, they took off. He went that way. She went that way.”

Puyallup police say the people involved were possibly here for Taste Northwest at the Washington State Fairgrounds. An argument broke out among two or three groups, then gunfire.

“They recovered numerous fire cartridge cases from several different calibers of weapons,” said Puyallup Police Capt. Jason Visnaw.

Capt. Visnaw says they believe the fleeing man was the target.

“It’s believed that one of the rounds fired at that person is a round that struck the victim,” he said.

It is all a shock to those who attend First Christian.

“We need to be concerned about all involved,” said Rick Lewis, church Council Moderator. “You know our neighbors as well as the people that were doing the shooting.”

The victim says she is undeterred.

“I think it was random,” she said. “It’s not going to happen again. It’s a good neighborhood.”

Puyallup Police echoed that same sentiment.

But they say they need your help figuring out who was involved in this shooting since everyone scattered.

If you know anything about the shooting here Saturday night, you’re asked to call 911.