Air Force veteran named Burgaw planning director

Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
·1 min read
Gilbert Combs was named Burgaw planning director and will start on Sept. 26.
Gilbert Combs was named Burgaw planning director and will start on Sept. 26.

The town of Burgaw will welcome Gilbert Combs as the next planning director following the resignation of Andrea Correll who served with the town since 2019.

Combs, who currently serves as a project planner with Brunswick County government, will assume his new role on Monday, Sept. 26.

More: Potential for new Scotts Hill neighborhood nixed to build 11-acre private estate

Combs also has over five years experience as an associate planner in Wilmington.

More: A year after reopening Pender County courthouse, more problems, expenses arise

Combs obtained an associate of applied science in architectural technology from Wake Technical Community College, a bachelor of science in urban and regional planning with a minor in construction management from East Carolina University.

He is currently working to obtain his master of science in planning and development from East Carolina University.

More: Developer makes plans to build Burgaw's largest apartment complex

Serving in the United States Air Force for four years, Combs was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in California.

“Combs will be a great addition to our team bringing the necessary experience and expertise that will help to sustain Burgaw’s progress and assist to develop Burgaw in a managed and successful manner,” said James Gantt, town manager.

Contact Cheryl Whitaker at cheryl.whitaker@starnewsonline.com or 910-343-2004.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Brunswick project planner named Burgaw planning director

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints 3, including Chairman Randy Howard, as Daytona State trustees

    Gov. Ron DeSantis reappoints two Daytona State College board members and selects one new one.

  • Sources: MSU board gives school president until Tuesday to agree to step down

    The board has given Samuel Stanley until Tuesday to announce he will step down voluntarily in wake of questions about Title IX office, investigations.

  • Why General Electric Stock Popped Today

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) is shrinking -- and for investors, that's a good thing. Shares of the onetime industrial giant jumped 2.1% through noon ET on Monday after GE confirmed its plans to spin off its GE HealthCare division as an independent company this morning, announcing the composition of the new company's board of directors and setting a target date of the "first week of January 2023" for the spinoff. GE named 10 executives to sit on the board of the newly independent GE HealthCare, starting with the division's current president and CEO Peter Arduini and including Larry Culp (GE's current chairman and CEO) as well.

  • BofA names new corporate, investment banking head for North America - memo

    The newly created role will add to Joo's existing responsibilities as GCIB's chief operating officer (COO). Joo will report to GCIB president Matthew Koder. "Mike’s extensive experience across the firm will enable him to fully utilize the entire Bank of America platform, including the Market Presidents, to leverage our expansive network and capabilities to deepen and broaden client relationships," Koder said in the memo.

  • 3 Under-Loved Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2030

    To help with that search, here are three under-loved, but successful companies with stocks capable of achieving a 10% annual growth rate -- the amount needed to double your investment by 2030. Progressive (NYSE: PGR) writes auto and property insurance policies for individuals and businesses. While insurance admittedly isn't the most exciting business, the way Progressive executes it business can't help but excite investors.

  • Peloton Founders Leaving Fitness Company in Latest Shake-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. Executive Chairman and co-founder John Foley is stepping down from the fitness company as part of a leadership shake-up, extending the turbulence at a business trying to pull out of a deep slump. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine

  • Digital Asset-Focused Bank Protego Trust Names Ron Totaro as CEO

    Protego added Bitfury’s CEO to its board of directors in February and raised $70 million last year.

  • Peloton Co-Founder John Foley Is Leaving Company Amid Stock Struggles

    Peloton shares have fallen 90% over the last 12 months. Now the company's co-founder is departing "to start a new professional chapter."