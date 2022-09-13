Air Force veteran named Burgaw planning director

Gilbert Combs was named Burgaw planning director and will start on Sept. 26.

The town of Burgaw will welcome Gilbert Combs as the next planning director following the resignation of Andrea Correll who served with the town since 2019.

Combs, who currently serves as a project planner with Brunswick County government, will assume his new role on Monday, Sept. 26.

Combs also has over five years experience as an associate planner in Wilmington.

Combs obtained an associate of applied science in architectural technology from Wake Technical Community College, a bachelor of science in urban and regional planning with a minor in construction management from East Carolina University.

He is currently working to obtain his master of science in planning and development from East Carolina University.

Serving in the United States Air Force for four years, Combs was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in California.

“Combs will be a great addition to our team bringing the necessary experience and expertise that will help to sustain Burgaw’s progress and assist to develop Burgaw in a managed and successful manner,” said James Gantt, town manager.

