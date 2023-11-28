Air Force veteran reunited with wife
Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Brent Finses' wife is buried there. Brent has never had the chance to touch her headstone until now.
Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Brent Finses' wife is buried there. Brent has never had the chance to touch her headstone until now.
Shop the media maven's picks from Dearfoams, Fellow, Beats, Cozy Earth and beyond for way less.
Score a powerful Shark vac for under $200, an Emeril Lagasse air fryer that’s $90 off and more!
Tiki Barber, who retired in 2006, is also a first-time semifinalist.
Add these styles to your cart ASAP.
Russia's resolve seems stiffer than America's. Anybody have a problem with that?
The American celebrity chef-backed appliance is just $79 right now!
Wrap up this blockbuster holiday weekend with amazing extended deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more.
A grueling test of physical and mental stamina proved too difficult for all but a trio of celebs.
You're sure to encounter moments that call for negotiation throughout your life — so make sure you have the sufficient knowledge, skills and confidence to handle such moments with ease. The post 5 things everyone should know about being a better negotiator appeared first on In The Know.
Amazon kicked off AWS re:Invent, its annual customer conference, in Las Vegas tonight with a few new serverless offerings designed to make it easier to manage Aurora, ElastiCache and Redshift serverless services. Matt Wood, AWS VP, says that Aurora Serverless is great for getting up and running very quickly with a cloud database, but over time, once you get to very, very high scale, and you're dealing with tens of millions of customers, or millions of different records, it becomes challenging for customers to deal with those kinds of numbers, forcing them to break the database into multiple pieces.
Andy Behrens breaks down the most impactful free agents who could make a difference for fantasy managers facing big roster decisions.
Tesla won a small battle against Swedish union workers fighting for collective bargaining rights, but the war will continue. A Swedish court ruled Monday that the country's transport authority has to get Tesla its license plates, which are being blocked by striking postal workers, or pay up, the Aftonbladet newspaper reported. Workers for PostNord, Sweden's postal authority, had stopped delivering plates for Tesla's new cars in an attempt to force Tesla to sign a collective bargaining agreement for mechanics in the country.
These deals rival Black Friday. The post The adidas Cyber Monday deals are here, and sneakers, fleece and more are 40% off appeared first on In The Know.
Final hours to save up to 70% on Keurig, Henckels, Cuisinart, Nespresso, Dyson, Bissell, Shark, Casper, Solo Stove and more
San Jose State misses out on the title game despite beating UNLV on Saturday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.
It's Rivalry Week, alright.
The Cowboys will play No. 7 Texas.
In the end, Michigan didn't need Jim Harbaugh on the sideline to beat Ohio State again. It had Moore, and that was more than enough.
If you missed out on picking up a gift you were looking for at a discount, don't worry, there are tons of Black Friday deals still available, right here!