Air Force veteran on the verge of losing his home after rent increased in assisted living facility

An 80-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran is on the verge of losing his home after his rent increased at his assisted living home in Lake City.

Action News Jax spoke with the sister of this Veteran, who said she’s scared that her brother may not have a home.

All veterans who live here at Robert Jenkins State Veteran Domiciliary Home got a notice of a $400 rent increase. Many of them are worried they may have to leave this facility.

“He’s scared. I’m scared. This caused a lot of stress,” said Donald Power’s sister, Patricia Mangino.

Mangino lives in New Jersey and is the only family Power has.

Power has been living at this veteran’s home in Lake City for nearly six years. Now, Mangina doesn’t know how long he has at this facility.

Mangino told Action News Jax that Power pays $1,845 each month for rent. With the $400 increase, his rent went up to $2,245. The problem is his income is only $2,336 a month.

“By the time he pays his bills, he doesn’t have any money at all,” said Mangino.

Lieutenant Colonel of Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Steven Murray said their rent doesn’t just pay for their room, but things like healthcare.

“It also includes their travel off-campus medical appointment, it covers social engagements, and it covers all their meals,” said Lieutenant Colonel Murray.

Veterans are given a $175 allowance each month.

“That figure has never gone up. I said why don’t you raise that figure. You’re going to raise the rent by $400, but I noticed you’re not going to raise the allowance of $175,” said Mangino.

Lieutenant Colonel Murray argued oppositely, and admitted he hasn’t heard anything about raising the rate. “I think the rate will stay the same for the $175. We are not going to lower that rate, and I haven’t heard anything about raising that rate,” said Lieutenant Colonel Murray.

Another retired veteran is facing an even higher rent increase of $700 a month.

“That’s way too much,” said Veteran Charles Thompson.

He says he can’t afford it.

“I won’t. I only get $1,995 a month,” said Thompson.

“We’re going to work together. No one is going to get kicked out for rate raises. It’s covering the cost of care,” said Lieutenant Colonel Murray.

We were not able to speak with 80-year-old Donald Power due to a doctor’s appointment he had.

Lieutenant Colonel Steven Murray says they will do what they can to keep their tenants.

