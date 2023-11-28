Air Force warns of threat of guided missiles and drones
Ukraine’s Air Force warned of a threat of the use of guided missiles and UAVs in oblasts, where an air-raid warning was issued, after 02:00 on the night of 27-28 November.
Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote at 2:02: "Enemy tactical aircraft activity is observed in the southeast!
There is a threat of the use of guided missiles in oblasts, where an air-raid siren sounded!"
Quote at 2:06: "There is a threat of attack UAVs being deployed in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts!"
Quote at 2:09: "A missile is flying towards Kryvyi Rih!"
Quote at 3:51: "There is a threat of attack UAVs being deployed in Vinnytsia oblast!"
Details: An all-clear was given in almost all oblasts, where an air-raid warning was previously issued. As of 04:00, an air-raid siren still sounded in Kherson Oblast. It also sounded in Vinnytsia due to the threat of the use of attack drones.
Quote at 4:11: "There is a group of Shahed drones in the south of Vinnytsia Oblast. They are flying northwest."
Quote at 4:45: "There is a group of Shahed drones moving from Vinnytsia Oblast towards Khmelnytskyi Oblast!"
Details: An all-clear was given in Kherson Oblast at 4:54 and Vinnytsia Oblast at 5:05.
Quote at 5:14: "Ternopil Oblast, attack drones are flying towards you."
Quote at 5:37: "There is a group of Shahed drones moving towards Starokostiantyniv! Stay in shelters!"
Details: Serhii Tiurin, First Deputy Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, reported on air defence operation in the oblast at 05:45.
The all-clear was given in Ternopil Oblast at 05:47.
Quote at 5:54: "Enemy tactical aircraft activity is observed on the eastern front!
There is a threat of using aviation weapons!
If an air-raid warning is issued in your oblast, go to shelter."
Details: The all-clear was given in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at 06:07.
