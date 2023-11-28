Air Force warns of threat of guided missiles and drones

Ukraine’s Air Force warned of a threat of the use of guided missiles and UAVs in oblasts, where an air-raid warning was issued, after 02:00 on the night of 27-28 November.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote at 2:02: "Enemy tactical aircraft activity is observed in the southeast!

There is a threat of the use of guided missiles in oblasts, where an air-raid siren sounded!"

ALERTS.IN.UA. PHOTO: SCREENSHOT

Quote at 2:06: "There is a threat of attack UAVs being deployed in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts!"

Quote at 2:09: "A missile is flying towards Kryvyi Rih!"

Quote at 3:51: "There is a threat of attack UAVs being deployed in Vinnytsia oblast!"

Details: An all-clear was given in almost all oblasts, where an air-raid warning was previously issued. As of 04:00, an air-raid siren still sounded in Kherson Oblast. It also sounded in Vinnytsia due to the threat of the use of attack drones.

Quote at 4:11: "There is a group of Shahed drones in the south of Vinnytsia Oblast. They are flying northwest."

Quote at 4:45: "There is a group of Shahed drones moving from Vinnytsia Oblast towards Khmelnytskyi Oblast!"

Details: An all-clear was given in Kherson Oblast at 4:54 and Vinnytsia Oblast at 5:05.

Quote at 5:14: "Ternopil Oblast, attack drones are flying towards you."

Quote at 5:37: "There is a group of Shahed drones moving towards Starokostiantyniv! Stay in shelters!"

Details: Serhii Tiurin, First Deputy Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, reported on air defence operation in the oblast at 05:45.

The all-clear was given in Ternopil Oblast at 05:47.

Quote at 5:54: "Enemy tactical aircraft activity is observed on the eastern front!

There is a threat of using aviation weapons!

If an air-raid warning is issued in your oblast, go to shelter."

Details: The all-clear was given in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at 06:07.

Support UP or become our patron!