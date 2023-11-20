Air Force warns of Shahed drone attack, air-raid warning issued in several oblasts

Ukraine’s Air Force has reported a Russian drone attack coming from the southern part of the country in a northeasterly direction.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Attack by Shaheds from the south! [There is a] threat of enemy strike UAVs being used in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts!

If an air-raid warning is issued in your oblast, find shelter."

Details: Later, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Shahed drones were moving from Kherson Oblast in the direction of Mykolaiv Oblast.

Updated at 22:21: An air-raid warning was also issued in Vinnytsia, Odesa, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy oblasts. The Air Force also said there was a threat of drone attacks in Poltava, Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.

Updated at 23:02: The aid-raid warning has also been issued in Chernihiv and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Updated at 23:54: A threat of drone attacks has been announced in Ternopil and Chernivtsi oblasts.

Updated at 00:00: The Air Force reported that a group of Shahed drones from Chernihiv Oblast was heading south towards Kyiv Oblast.

The Air Force also mentioned a drone threat in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Later, the Air Force reported that Shahed drones were near the city of Starokonstiantyniv. It also reported the movement of attack drones from Kyiv Oblast towards Zhytomyr Oblast.

In addition, the Air Force warned that Russian drones in the north of Zhytomyr Oblast were moving towards Rivne Oblast.

At 00:48, the Air Force noted: "A group of Shahed drones near Shepetivka in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and Korosten in Zhytomyr Oblast".

Subsequently, it was reported that the Shahed drones were moving towards Rivne Oblast from Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr oblasts.

An air-raid warning was also issued in Volyn Oblast. In addition, the Air Force reported another group of drones moving on the border of Zhytomyr and Rivne oblasts.

The all-clear was given at 02:45.

Background:

The Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 15 out of 20 Russian-launched Shahed-136/131 UAVs over Ukraine on the night of 18-19 November.

