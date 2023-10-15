Air Force: Western countries leased Ukraine air defense systems

Western partners leased Ukraine air defense systems for the cold months ahead, Yuri Ihnat, the Air Force's spokesperson, told national television on Oct. 15.

"The fact that Ukraine can have these systems for use during the heating season is a significant and positive sign," he said.

The heating season in Ukraine lasts from mid-October till mid-April.

An Air Force spokesperson hasn’t mentioned the types of air defense systems and the countries that already have provided Ukraine with leased systems, saying it is a “sensitive topic.”

Russian forces intensified their attacks last year against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure as winter rapidly approached.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In mid-October last year, just as Ukraine’s heating season began, Russia launched a series of massive attacks with over 1,200 missiles and kamikaze drones against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leading to civilian casualties and blackouts amid freezing temperatures and electricity rationing.

Some 250 missiles and drones hit Ukrenergo sites alone, causing an energy deficit in the country, the company said.

Compared to the last heating season, Ukraine increased its air defense arsenal to protect the grids.

Read also: With winter approaching, is Ukraine’s energy system ready for renewed Russian attacks?

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.