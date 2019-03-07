The Air Force's Lethal Future: Even Deadlier F-22s, B-52s and Hypersonic Weapons

Kris Osborn

The Air Force is implementing a new weapons strategy to fast-track a number of high-priority systems to war, including satellite sensors, hypersonic weapons, B-52 engines, nuclear missiles and combat sensors.

“We want to accelerate buying things earlier and bend metal immediately to learn, instead of wasting time on paper,” William Roper, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, Acquisition, Technology & Logistics, told an audience recently at an Air Force Association Symposium.

The approach calls for rapid and early prototyping of new weapons to quickly determine what works, Roper explained. Naturally the approach brings a measure of added risk which, he explained, is a necessary part of the process. While the intent is never to fail with combat-essential weapons development, failure is an opportunity to learn quickly and make adjustments. Technical adjustments early in the acquisition process are easier to implement and fundamental to keeping pace with anticipated emerging threats.

Roper talked about leveraging a Pentagon rapid development program called “804 Middle Tier Acquisition.” The program, passed by Congress several years ago, is designed to free up funds earlier to enable rapid development.

There is no mystery about why the service is emphasizing this approach with such vigor; technological are being made by potential US adversaries at an alarming rate, according to Pentagon observers. Areas such as anti-satellite weapons, hypersonics, AI and stealth platforms may be surpassing or at least seriously rivaling US technological superiority, according to comments consistently made by Pentagon leaders and senior weapons developers.

There are a handful of significant weapons systems which, according to Roper, are now benefiting from accelerated acquisition. A few of them include purchasing new commercial engines for the historic B-52 bomber, and finding a system, platform or network able to bring JSTARS-like ISR to war in high threat areas. The JSTARS, being a large platform with a large radar signature, would be expected to struggle with performing operations in near-peer, high-threat areas with advanced air defenses. With its wide-area geographical sensor reach, the aircraft has been very effective in Iraq and Afghanistan, where US air supremacy was not threatened.

New Space-Based Infrared sensors, able to identify enemy missile launches from space, will arrive more than three years ahead of schedule, he said. “We are building a completely new sensor,” Roper explained at AFA.

Given recent Chinese hypersonic weapons tests, not lost on anyone at the Pentagon, it is no surprise that the Air Force cites rapid progress with its massively sped up hypersonic weapons program. The effort, now well underway, is moving closer to the stated Air Force goal of having deployable hypersonic weapons within several years.

“We can’t lethargically apply Cold War acquisition to every program,” Roper said.

Innovations such as digital engineering are fast-improving the weapons development landscape by enabling computer modeling of weapons systems. This can bring the possibility of circumventing years of design experimentation and early construction - zeroing in on what the best options might be. One such example of this approach, Roper said, is the emerging new arsenal of ICBMs, called Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD).

“With digital engineering we can look at 10 to 20 designs,” he explained.

Given the aging arsenal of Minuteman III ICBMs, this program is taking center stage for the Air Force. The service has awarded two developmental deals to Northrop Grumman and Boeing and plans fire off early prototypes as soon as next year. Wing modernization for the A-10 Warthog is also receiving the benefits of digital engineering, Roper added.

Last June, Roper sent a letter across the Air Force detailing this “rapid acquisition and prototyping” process, citing initial success.

“Thus far, we have eight rapid acquisition activities approved or in process, with approximately 25 years of potential schedule acceleration,” the letter states.