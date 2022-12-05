Ukrainian Air Force show results of attack on Russian airbase in Russia's Ryazan Oblast

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published photos that show the consequences of an attack on a Russian airbase where long-range strategic aircraft are stationed.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Members of Ukraine's Air Force have published two photos showing the results of their attack on the Russian Diagilevo military airbase in Ryazan Oblast, and added a comment: "Ryazan. Rest in Peace."

A damaged Tu-95 bomber-missile carrier and a truck with traces of blood next to it can be seen in the photos.

In few hours the photo was deleted from The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel. 

Background: The Ministry of Defence of Russia claimed that the Diagilevo airbase in Ryazan Oblast and the Engels airbase in Saratov Oblast, with strategic bombers located on their territory, was attacked on Monday, 5 December.

