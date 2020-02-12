The Air Force's very first 'Compass Call' aircraft is retiring after 37 years of electronic warfare

US Air Force/Senior Airman Christina Rios

The first EC-130H "Compass Call" aircraft, modified to disrupt enemy communications, arrived at at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona in March 1982.

That aircraft, tail number 1587, made its final flight over Arizona in January this year.

The Compass Call aircraft is an airborne tactical weapon system used to disrupt enemy command and control communications and limit adversary coordination essential for enemy force management.

The aircraft, assigned to the 55th Electronic Group, supported various missions over its 37 years including, but not limited to, Operations Inherent Resolve, Iraqi Freedom and Desert Storm.

"The retirement of aircraft 73-01587 is a historic event for the US Air Force and a proud moment for the EC-130H COMPASS CALL program," said US Air Force Col. Phil Acquaro, 55th ECGcommander.

"In March 1982, 'Kermit' entered USAF's ranks as the first aircraft modified into an airborne electronic attack platform to answer the nation's call to enhance defense of American and allied interests in Europe. Its service culminated in closeto 29,000 flight hours, almost 11,000 of which have been in direct support of combat operations."

The 55th ECG, a geographically separated unit from Offutt AFB, Nebraska, is the only Compass Call unit in the Air Force and the service's longest continuously deployed unit since 2001.

US Air Force/Senior Airman Christina Rios"We have been supporting Operations Enduring Freedom and Freedom Sentinel since they began and the unit as a whole had a rotation out since, minus September through December 2002; thatwas the last time the 55 ECG has been able to celebrate the holidays as a whole," said Master Sgt. Michael Meredith, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production superintendent.

US Air Force/Senior Airman Christina RiosThis may be the end of A1587's flying career, but the aircraft will continue to represent the 55th ECG as it is scheduled to be modified into a static aircraft, placed in front of the ECGcampus.

US Air Force/Senior Airman Christina Rios"Aircraft 1587's legacy was derived from the blood, sweat and tears of the thousands of Americans that designed, built, maintained and flew this aircraft for the last 37 years," said Acquaro.