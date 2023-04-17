Air France cleared after 228 people killed in 2009 plane crash

Debris from AF447 in the Atlantic Ocean

Air France and Airbus have been acquitted of the involuntary manslaughter of 228 people who died when a plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

A court in Paris cleared the airline and manufacturer 14 years after the aircraft plunged into water as it made its way to Paris from Rio de Janeiro, killing everyone on board.

The ruling follows a historic public trial over the disappearance of AF447 in an equatorial storm on June 1, 2009, with families for the 228 victims demanding justice but Paris prosecutors acknowledging that formal blame could not be proved.

The verdict followed France's first ever trial for corporate involuntary manslaughter, for which the maximum fine is 225,000 euros (£199,000).

After a two-year search for the A330’s black boxes using remote submarines, investigators found pilots had responded clumsily to a problem involving iced-up speed sensors and lurched into a freefall without responding to stall alerts.

But the trial also highlighted earlier discussions between Air France and Airbus about growing problems with external “pitot probes” that generate the speed readings.

Both companies had pleaded not guilty.

Daniele Lamy, head of the "AF447 Help and Solidarity" association, answers reporters after the verdict outside the courtroom

Announcing the verdict, the Paris criminal court judge listed several acts of negligence by both companies but said these fell short of the certainty needed to establish firm liabilty for France's worst air disaster.

"A probable causal link isn't sufficient to characterize an offence," the judge told the packed courtroom.

This story is being updated. More to follow