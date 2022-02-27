Air France halts flights from and to Russia - statement

FILE PHOTO: Air France presents its new A220 in Roissy near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France has decided to stop all operations from and to Russia, the company said on Sunday.

"In light of the situation in the region, Air France has decided to suspend flights to and from Russia as well as the overflight of Russian airspace until further notice as from 27 February," its statement said.

The decision will also lead to flights to and from countries such as China and Japan being called off while Air France is studying alternative routes, the statement added.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Alison Williams)

Recommended Stories

  • Delta suspends partnership with Russian airline Aeroflot

    Delta Air Lines suspended its partnership with Russian airline Aeroflot on Friday following Russia's violent invasion of Ukraine.The U.S. airline is ending its so-called codeshare agreement with Aeroflot that allows travelers to book seats on each other's flights. Delta does not fly to Russia or Ukraine, but through the partnership customers could book tickets to and from Moscow through Delta's website."We have removed our code from Aeroflot-...

  • UK bans Russian private jets from its airspace

    Shapps' move comes after Russia banned British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace, following London's ban on the flights of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Poland and Czech Republic also said they were banning Russian airlines from their airspace, while airlines, including IAG owned British Airways and Virgin Atlantic began routing flights around Russian airspace.

  • Russia being stripped of major sporting events

    STORY: As Russian forces moved deeper into Ukraine on Friday, sports bodies moved quickly to strip Russia of events.Formula One cancelled the Grand Prix in Sochi as a result of Russian aggression, and St. Petersburg lost the Champions League final - club soccer's showpiece event.European soccer governing body UEFA decided to relocate the Champions League final to the Stade de France in Paris after receiving support from French President Emmanuel Macron.The decision was met with regret by the Kremlin but welcomed by UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.In a statement, she said quote:“Russia must not be allowed to exploit sporting and cultural events on the world stage to legitimize its unprovoked, premeditated and needless attack against a sovereign democratic state.”Meanwhile, Formula One, motorsport's governing body FIA, and the teams discussed the situation and came to the conclusion that it was "impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."The race, which joined the calendar in 2014, was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Sochi's Olympic Park. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged international sports federations to either move or cancel sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus.Russian troops entered Ukraine through Belarus when the invasion began on Thursday. The IOC added the two countries' flags should not be displayed at sports events.

  • Delta suspends codeshare with Russian flag carrier Aeroflot

    Delta Air Lines says it has withdrawn its codeshare agreement with PJSC Aeroflot , Russia's flag carrier and the largest passenger airline in the Russian Federation, amid the ongoing invasion by Russia of neighboring Ukraine. The impact, according to a

  • Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes

    (Reuters) -European nations and Canada moved on Sunday to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft, an unprecedented step aimed at pressuring President Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. The ban on Russian jets comes as the airline industry continues to grapple with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic that is still undermining global demand for travel. Germany, Spain and France joined Britain, the Nordics and Baltic states in declaring bans on Russian use of their airspace, a major escalation in a tactic by mostly NATO allies to wage economic war against Putin in retaliation for the invasion.

  • Many question DART's decision to shut down rail service, reduce bus service Friday

    Even though roads, for the most part, were clear Friday, thousands of people who rely on DART had a third day of commuting trouble.