Air France-KLM Dutch subsidiary to cut 1500 jobs - RTL

AMSTERDAM, March 13 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, plans to request government support to cut the working hours of its entire staff of 35,000 by a third starting in April, Dutch broadcaster RTL reported on Friday.

A KLM spokesman could not immediately be reached to confirm the report. The RTL report said that the firm also planned to cut 1,500-2,000 jobs and would scrap 300 million euros ($330 million) in planned investments.

It said KLM would cut a quarter of flights in March and 30%-40% of flights from April to June. ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling)