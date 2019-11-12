Update: Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Stock Gained 95% In The Last Three Years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) share price is up 95% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 36% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 7.5% in the last year.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Air France-KLM has made a profit in the past. However, it made a loss in the last twelve months, suggesting profit may be an unreliable metric at this stage. So we might find other metrics can better explain the share price movements.

It could be that the revenue growth of 3.1% per year is viewed as evidence that Air France-KLM is growing. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Air France-KLM is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Air France-KLM stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

Air France-KLM shareholders gained a total return of 7.5% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 7.2% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. You could get a better understanding of Air France-KLM's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

