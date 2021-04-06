Air France Gets $4.7 Billion in French Recapitalization Plan

Tara Patel
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Air France-KLM will receive as much as 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) from the French government as part of a recapitalization plan for the indebted carrier, which has been slammed by the pandemic.

France will raise its stake in the carrier to up to 30%, Air France-KLM said Tuesday. Up to 1 billion euros in fresh capital will come as part of a shareholder subscription, the European Union said after clearing the added aid. France will also convert an earlier 3 billion-euro loan into hybrid instruments.

The long-awaited package marks the initial result from months of talks between Air France-KLM, its biggest shareholders -- France and the Netherlands -- and the European Commission. It also comes amid a surge in the virus across the region that has forced renewed restrictions in France, and led the U.K. to waver on a May 17 target to reopen for foreign travel.

The governments have often been at odds since the 2004 merger of Air France and KLM, while the EU has asked for conditions to offset antitrust concerns.

“This is the first step to restructure the balance sheet,” Chief Financial Officer Frederic Gagey said on a call, adding that it’s the beginning of repairing the impact of the pandemic.

Air France-KLM shares were down 1.5% to 5.06 euros at 9:04 a.m. in Paris. They have lost 2.2% this year.

The aid from France will go to Air France-KLM but benefit only the French arm, the EU said. Air France will have to give up 18 daily slots at Orly airport outside Paris to satisfy EU demands.

The Netherlands is continuing talks with the commission on a plan of its own for refinancing KLM, the carrier said.

The two governments last year granted the group a total of 10.4 billion euros in direct loans and state-backed guarantees. The hybrid instruments will replace some of that.

The French government could become the biggest shareholder in the airline as part of the plan, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on France Inter radio. France currently has just over a 14% stake in the carrier group.

France had sought to soften commission demands for measures aimed at boosting competition within the industry, including the surrender of coveted landing rights at Orly and Amsterdam Schiphol airports.

“This was a long and arduous negotiation on behalf of the French state,” Gagey said.

(Updates with comments from CFO in fifth paragraph. Adds shares)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

