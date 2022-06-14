Air France-KLM Vows Expansion After $2.4 Billion Rights Issue

Tara Patel
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Air France-KLM vowed to expand low-cost and transatlantic flights after raising 2.26 billion euros ($2.4 billion) to repay a chunk of the state aid that helped the carrier survive the Covid-19 crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The proceeds of the rights issue launched last month will be used to reimburse about 1.7 billion euros of bonds issued last year and held by the French government, and to further reduce debt, the Franco-Dutch airline said Tuesday.

The operation “helps us to reimburse a big portion of the aid, which is a good thing,” Chief Executive Officer Ben Smith said in an interview on BFM radio. The carrier will now be able to carry out its strategy, he added.

“Our entire fleet will be working this summer,” Smith said. “We’ve decided to go very, very hard on transatlantic, even more than before the crisis.” Air France-KLM is also adding to its budget Transavia brand to rival competitors like EasyJet Plc, he said.

The shares fell as much as 7% in early Paris trading to 1.39 euros, the lowest since November 2020. The new shares were sold at a subscription price of 1.17 euros each.

The transaction brings Air France-KLM closer to completing a targeted 4 billion-euro capital increase as it seeks to pay down borrowings in line with European Union requirements on state funding, which currently bar the airline from participating in the consolidation of an industry roiled by the pandemic.

Air France-KLM has been linked to one of two bidding groups for Italia Trasporto Aereo, the successor to failed Italian airline Alitalia SpA. While Smith has cautioned the carrier has been burned before on investments in the predecessor to the Italian airline, he said on Tuesday the carrier would consider any outside opportunities after the rights issue.

Government Stakes

Like other European airlines, the group is laying on capacity as the removal of Covid travel curbs triggers a surge in bookings. At the same time, carriers remain wary of bottlenecks at major airports and prospects beyond the summer as inflationary pressures add to costs and weigh on consumer spending.

The operation allowed French shipping giant CMA CGM SA to take a 9% stake in the carrier as part of an air-cargo alliance announced last month. It now has a seat on the board.

“This operation, which is part of a broader strategy to transform and streamline our group, will allow us to emerge with a stronger balance sheet and increased strategic flexibility,” Smith said in the statement.

The entrance of CMA CGM into its shareholding would allow the carrier to better benefit a “structural change in the air cargo market” triggered by the health crisis, Smith said in the radio interview. “We are thrilled to have such as well-run company” as an investor.

France participated in the rights issue and kept its shareholding at 28.6%. The Dutch government retained its 9.3% stake.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. and Delta Air Lines Inc. saw their stakes in the Franco-Dutch carrier lowered to 4.7% and 2.9% as they committed to participate in the rights issue on a cash neutral basis, selling some of their subscription rights to CMA CGM.

As part of its efforts to raise capital, Air France-KLM also said last month it was in talks with Apollo Global Management Inc. for a 500 million-euro capital injection into an Air France unit affiliate that owns a pool of spare jetliner engines used in its maintenance operations.

(Adds comment from CEO in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Real UK Wages Post Biggest Drop in Two Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- The spending power of UK households fell the most in at least 21 years as wage increases were eaten up by the fastest inflation in decades, official figures showed.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced

  • Soaring Interest Rates Make This a Terrible Investment Right Now

    Bank account interest rates are finally climbing again, and while that's bad news for borrowers, it's great news for savers. Higher annual percentage yields (APYs) mean you can earn more interest on your cash without doing a thing. The two main accounts people use for their savings are savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs).

  • Crypto lender Celsius pauses withdrawals, transfers citing 'extreme market conditions'

    Celsius Network, one of the biggest crypto lenders, told customers Sunday evening that it is pausing withdrawals, swap and transfers between accounts in a move that has sparked discussions and prompted the price of the firm's token to take a 60% tumble in the past hour to as low as 19 cents. "We are taking this action today to put Celsius in a better position to honor, over time, its withdrawal obligations," wrote Celsius, which counts stablecoin-issuer Tether International, growth equity fund WestCap Group and Canadian pension fund Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec among its investors. Celsius, which was valued at $3.25 billion when it extended its "oversubscribed" Series B financing round to $750 million in November, allows users to deposit their Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether and receive weekly interest payments.

  • London’s IPO Market Hasn’t Been This Slow in 13 Years: Chart

    (Bloomberg) -- The value of initial public offerings in London has fallen to the lowest since the global financial crisis, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Poor returns from recent listings, volatile markets and an intensifying cost-of-living crisis are all outweighing a charm offensive by Boris Johnson’s government to attract more innovative businesses post-Brexit. The outlook is equally bleak, as an unexpected contraction of the UK economy in April further dents investor appetite.Most Read fro

  • Ningbo Shanshan Taps Huatai for $1 Billion Swiss Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Battery manufacturer Ningbo Shanshan Co. is working with Huatai Securities Co. for a second listing in Switzerland that could raise as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things

  • Biden to Visit Saudi Arabia and Meet Crown Prince, NBC Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Saudi Arabia next month and is set to meet the country’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, according to a report by NBC.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Co

  • China to miss boom in Asia buyout deals despite likely easing of crackdown

    Buyout funds are set to extend a record spending spree in Asia to the rest of the year but they will be mostly seeking deals outside China, where concerns about the economy are likely to outweigh any easing of a regulatory crackdown, dealmakers said. Private equity mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in Asia, not including Japan, posted a record start to the year with $167.4 billion spent since January 1 in markets such as Australia, according to data from Dealogic. Buyouts in China, Asia's biggest market for deals, however, slowed sharply in 2022, as the two-month Shanghai lockdown and other coronavirus-related restrictions in many parts of the country hurt the economy and brought potential transactions to a grinding halt.

  • As S&P 500 confirms bear market, most of its components look worse

    While the S&P 500 confirmed on Monday that it has been in a bear market since January, many of the benchmark's components are in far worse shape following months of fear-driven selling related to rising interest rates and worries about the economy. The S&P 500's 3.9% drop on Monday was fueled by worries that more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could push the economy into a recession. The S&P 500 has now tumbled about 22% since its Jan. 3 record high close, confirming it has been in a bear market since hitting that high.

  • Day of reckoning for Atos as split-up plan, CEO exit spook investors

    PARIS (Reuters) -French IT company Atos spooked investors on Tuesday with a plan to split its operations and sell assets as well as the departure of CEO Rodolphe Belmer, sending its shares plunging by more than 25%. Atos is deemed strategic by the French government for its high-tech assets such the manufacture of supercomputers and software used by the army and the finance ministry to manage tax collection. Former prime minister Edouard Philippe sits on its board.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator May Hold the Answer.

    Since the first week of January, which is when the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hit their all-time highs, both indexes have tumbled into correction territory with losses exceeding 10%. Meanwhile, the tech stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has performed even worse. This puts the Nasdaq firmly in the grips of a bear market.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • The Fed will hike rates by 75 basis points this week and that should push the US dollar to record highs, Jefferies says

    Jefferies joins Barclays in seeing the Fed raising interest rates by 75 basis points at the June 14-15 meeting that will be headed by Chairman Powell.\

  • Goldman Sachs Likes These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Triple-Digit Upside

    Stocks are down, that’s a given in almost any corner of the market, with - broadly speaking - only the energy sector and some outliers providing investors with any cheer in 2022. When will the tide turn? That’s anyone’s guess, but until it does, investors will need to hang tight and hope the cloudy macro picture clears eventually. However, that does not mean opportunities have completely dried up; the nice thing about the market-wide pullback is that some names have retreated to such an extent,

  • 'Never say never': Wall Street contemplates a shock decision from the Fed

    Betting markets and some Wall Street firms are now predicting a larger-than-expected bump in short-term interest rates, expectations are Powell will stick to his communicated strategy of raising rates by 0.50% this week.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed. How Much More It Could Fall.

    The S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses—even to 3250, chart watchers say.

  • The Bear Market Is Officially Here. What Comes Next, According to History.

    Things will probably get worse before they get better. But in the past, the S&P 500 rose 17% on average in the year after a bear market.

  • Crypto lender Celsius is freezing withdrawals - after its founder promised to reinvent the financial system and never act like a traditional bank

    Celsius froze withdrawals and transfers just a month after Terra's luna token crashed to zero, continuing crypto's nightmare 2022.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Down 45%, There Has Never Been a Better Time to Buy This Dow Growth Stock

    The broader stock market has had a rough six months, with the Nasdaq Composite down around 22%, the S&P 500 down 11%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 7%. In six months, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock has lost over 28% of its value and is down around 47% from its all-time high set in March 2021. Investors were able to count on Disney's dividends during past downturns.