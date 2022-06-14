Air France-KLM Vows Expansion After $2.4 Billion Rights Issue

(Bloomberg) -- Air France-KLM vowed to expand low-cost and transatlantic flights after raising 2.26 billion euros ($2.4 billion) to repay a chunk of the state aid that helped the carrier survive the Covid-19 crisis.

The proceeds of the rights issue launched last month will be used to reimburse about 1.7 billion euros of bonds issued last year and held by the French government, and to further reduce debt, the Franco-Dutch airline said Tuesday.

The operation “helps us to reimburse a big portion of the aid, which is a good thing,” Chief Executive Officer Ben Smith said in an interview on BFM radio. The carrier will now be able to carry out its strategy, he added.

“Our entire fleet will be working this summer,” Smith said. “We’ve decided to go very, very hard on transatlantic, even more than before the crisis.” Air France-KLM is also adding to its budget Transavia brand to rival competitors like EasyJet Plc, he said.

The shares fell as much as 7% in early Paris trading to 1.39 euros, the lowest since November 2020. The new shares were sold at a subscription price of 1.17 euros each.

The transaction brings Air France-KLM closer to completing a targeted 4 billion-euro capital increase as it seeks to pay down borrowings in line with European Union requirements on state funding, which currently bar the airline from participating in the consolidation of an industry roiled by the pandemic.

Air France-KLM has been linked to one of two bidding groups for Italia Trasporto Aereo, the successor to failed Italian airline Alitalia SpA. While Smith has cautioned the carrier has been burned before on investments in the predecessor to the Italian airline, he said on Tuesday the carrier would consider any outside opportunities after the rights issue.

Government Stakes

Like other European airlines, the group is laying on capacity as the removal of Covid travel curbs triggers a surge in bookings. At the same time, carriers remain wary of bottlenecks at major airports and prospects beyond the summer as inflationary pressures add to costs and weigh on consumer spending.

The operation allowed French shipping giant CMA CGM SA to take a 9% stake in the carrier as part of an air-cargo alliance announced last month. It now has a seat on the board.

“This operation, which is part of a broader strategy to transform and streamline our group, will allow us to emerge with a stronger balance sheet and increased strategic flexibility,” Smith said in the statement.

The entrance of CMA CGM into its shareholding would allow the carrier to better benefit a “structural change in the air cargo market” triggered by the health crisis, Smith said in the radio interview. “We are thrilled to have such as well-run company” as an investor.

France participated in the rights issue and kept its shareholding at 28.6%. The Dutch government retained its 9.3% stake.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. and Delta Air Lines Inc. saw their stakes in the Franco-Dutch carrier lowered to 4.7% and 2.9% as they committed to participate in the rights issue on a cash neutral basis, selling some of their subscription rights to CMA CGM.

As part of its efforts to raise capital, Air France-KLM also said last month it was in talks with Apollo Global Management Inc. for a 500 million-euro capital injection into an Air France unit affiliate that owns a pool of spare jetliner engines used in its maintenance operations.

