Air France-KLM Taps Contentious ESG Market to Repay State Aid

Priscila Azevedo Rocha
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Air France-KLM is turning to a much-debated part of the ethical bond market to repay state aid that helped it weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The airline is presenting its sustainability-linked financing framework to investors from Wednesday, and will then offer at least €300 million ($317 million) of sustainability-linked bonds, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. The proceeds will be used to partially repay a senior bank loan granted by France in May 2020, the person said.

Sustainability-linked bonds, or SLBs, are a relatively new part of a $5.6 trillion ethical debt market that grew rapidly for a decade before slowing amid the market turmoil of 2022. The ESG bond market has also faced increasing scrutiny about how much meaningful impact it has on tackling climate change.

SLBs — which saw a tenfold growth in global issuance over 2020-2021 — have become particularly controversial, criticized for weak targets and small penalties and even being eschewed completely by some of the world’s largest ESG bond investors. Unlike green or social bonds that can only be used to fund specific projects, SLB proceeds can be used for just about anything, with companies including Tesco Plc and Carrefour SA coming under fire for the soft targets tied to theirs.

Air France-KLM has a sustainability plan that includes a reduction of direct and indirect emissions as it works toward a goal of achieving net zero by 2050, according to corporate documents seen by Bloomberg. To achieve this, it plans to renew its fleet and use sustainable aviation fuels.

The state aid package Air France-KLM is repaying consists of €4 billion of bank loans guaranteed by France, of which €500 million was reimbursed in 2021, and a €3 billion French state loan, according to the company’s public debt profile. The company has already paid back part of the syndicated loan with banks.

Air France-KLM didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Natixis SA, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, Societe Generale SA and Credit Agricole SA are the banks working with Air France-KLM, the person familiar said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Futures Stabilize After Downbeat Start to 2023

    Stocks look set for a modest recovery Wednesday after [starting the new trading year on a downbeat note](https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-stocks-markets-dow-update-01-03-2023-11672745668). As of 8:30 a.m. London time: + _**Stock futures pointed to a higher open**_. Futures on the S 500 added 0.5% while Dow industrials futures ticked up 0.3%. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 1%. + _**Oil prices fell**_. Brent crude futures dropped 1.9% to $80.51 a barrel. + _**Bonds rallied**_. The yield on the 10-year

  • Sanofi expects Q4 earnings boost from foreign exchange, flu vaccine sales

    French healthcare company Sanofi said on Wednesday that it expects its fourth-quarter results, due to be published early next month, to reflect a boost from foreign exchange movements and from flu vaccine sales. Sanofi conducts much of its business in the United States and since it reports results in terms of the euro currency, it would benefit from the strength of the U.S. dollar against the euro. Sanofi said its preliminary estimate of currency movements was for a boost of between 4.5%-5.5% on fourth-quarter sales and a positive impact of between 6%-7% on its fourth-quarter core earnings per share.

  • JPMorgan Leads Canadian M&A for the First Time in Five Years

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was the top adviser for Canadian mergers and acquisitions last year, leading the charts for the first time since 2017 and boosting the value of deals it handled even as the broader market cooled from the prior year’s record activity.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerNew York-based JPMorgan advised on 31 an

  • Italy's services sector broadly stable in December- PMI

    Italy's services sector registered broadly stable activity in December, a survey showed on Wednesday, holding up better than expected as new business grew for the first time since June. S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Italian services climbed to 49.9 in December from 49.5 the month before, remaining just marginally below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. The result was above a median forecast of 49.5 in a Reuters survey of nine analysts.

  • Brazilian city of Santos bids farewell to Pele

    STORY: Relatives of Pele joined hands around the casket of soccer legend for a prayer on Monday (January 2) as mourners paid their respects to the Brazilian soccer icon.Family members, including Pele's wife Marcia, held hands as son Edinho said a prayer.FIFA President Gianni Infantino also paid his respects before the coffin of sporting giant Pele.Pele, who died on Thursday (December 29) at the age of 82 after battling colon cancer, will be buried in a private service after the wake concludes on Tuesday (January 2).Edson Arantes do Nascimento - Pele's given name - was born in 1940 in the small country town of Tres Coracoes, but moved to Santos in 1956 and lived there for most of his life.

  • 5 Stocks That Gain if the Bond Market Signals a Better Economy

    Yields on long-dated Treasury bonds are likely to rise relative to short-dated debt if the economy appears poised to stabilize.

  • French service sector activity subdued in Dec -final PMI

    Activity in France's dominant services sector remained subdued last month, a survey showed on Wednesday, as inflation continued to weigh on demand, adding to fears the euro zone's second-biggest economy could be headed towards a recession. "Overall, the latest survey data round off the worst quarterly performance in the sector since early 2021 and will fuel the calls of an impending recession...", said Joe Hayes, senior economist at S&P Global which compiles the survey. The final purchasing managers index (PMI) for France's services sector reached 49.5 points in December, slightly up from 49.3 points in November.

  • H2O, Founders Get Record Fine Over Windhorst Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- H2O Asset Management was fined a record of €75 million ($79 million) in France over accusations the London-based fund harmed investors by making unauthorized investments in illiquid securities owned by controversial German financier Lars Windhorst.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe enforcement committee of France’s Autorité

  • Time to Buy Albertsons (ACI) or Kroger (KR) Stock for the New Year?

    While operating and supply costs may be challenging in the current market environment, top line growth shows Albertsons and Kroger should have the ability to sustain their bottom lines.

  • Oatly Jumps on Production Deal to Fix Persistent Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Oatly Group AB surged after announcing it will transfer leases and production capacity at two US facilities to Canadian manufacturer Ya YA Foods Corp. — a bid to fix product shortages that have plagued the Swedish oat milk maker. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe $98.1 million co-packing agreement, expected to close in the

  • India Court Refuses Immediate Relief to Google on $162 Million Penalty

    (Bloomberg) -- An Indian appeals court refused to grant immediate relief to Alphabet Inc.’s Google over a $162 million antitrust fine for abusing the dominant position of its Android smartphone operating system in the country. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday asked the US tech giant t

  • Here’s what China’s economy faces going into 2023

    With COVID restrictions largely dismantled, analysts see numerous windows for growth. But the duration of China’s current virus explosion, and the fate of the beleaguered property sector, remain sources of troubling uncertainty.

  • Dave Ramsey Thinks There's 'a Lot for Americans to Worry About When It Comes to Their Money.' Is He Right?

    Worrying about personal finance issues is not very fun. Unfortunately, many Americans are concerned about a wide variety of money matters right now. In fact, Ramsey recently indicated that "there's a lot for Americans to worry about when it comes to their money," listing factors such as high prices due to surging inflation as well as low rates of savings among many people across the country.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX is launching a $750 million funding round with Andreessen Horowitz that values the company at $137 billion, report says

    SpaceX previously allowed shareholders to sell equity at $77 per share, which valued the company at about a $140 billion.

  • Stocks creep higher as inflation data offers hope ahead of Fed

    European and Asian shares rose on Wednesday thanks to positive news about inflation and China's strict anti-COVID measures, while the dollar backpedalled as investors await minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting. The gains in both regions showed some optimism about two of the factors that made 2022 such a hellish year for investors, namely spiralling inflation and the impact on economic growth of anti-COVID restrictions in major economies such as China. Minutes from the Fed's December meeting, when it cautioned rates may need to stay higher for longer, are due to be released later on Wednesday.

  • 3 Important 401(k) Moves to Make at the Start of 2023

    The start of a new year is a great time to tackle important financial matters. Your employer's matching policy might change from one year to the next, so now's the time to learn what that match entails and what you have to do to get it. It may be that your employer will match 100% of your contributions for up to 5% of your salary.

  • 4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    Once you have a bit of a nest egg saved up, it gets much more straightforward to build it all the way to $1 million.

  • Decline in German services sector eases, raising hopes for milder recession -PMI

    High inflation and economic uncertainty extended a downturn in the German services sector in December, though a slower pace of decline in activity adds to hopes of a milder-than-expected recession, a survey showed on Wednesday. S&P Global's final services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.2 from 46.1 in November. Slower input cost and output charge inflation were a further sign that underlying price pressures have passed their peak, said Phil Smith, economic associate director at S&P Global, though they were still among the highest levels on record.

  • Shopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. spent last year cutting costs. Now, it’s cutting meetings.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsAs employees return from holiday break, the Canadian e-commerce firm said it’s conducting a “calendar purge,” removing all recurring meetings with more than two people “in perpetuity,” while reupping a rule that no meetin

  • Asian markets mostly rise ahead of Fed update

    Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.