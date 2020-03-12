Air France says will keep flying to U.S. despite travel curbs

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - Air France said on Thursday it will keep flying to the United States despite sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe announced a day earlier by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The airline said in a statement that it had taken note of the new U.S. entry restrictions, which the airline said will go into force as of March 14.

From March 14 to 28 March included, Air France plans to continue operations to Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York JFK, San Francisco and Washington. It added that it is awaiting clarification from U.S. authorities on the possibility of continuing services to Miami, Boston and Houston.

The airline said it is working with partners KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic on how to continue services to the United States for its customers beyond March 28. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Susan Fenton)