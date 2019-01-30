Air fryers let you make chicken wings crispier with less fat: Here's how

Super Bowl is a huge time for chicken wings, here's how to make them super crispy in an Air Fyer.

Mighty and crispy, moist and meaty – with no rubbery texture and no hint of dryness.

That’s how fans of chicken wings love to have them prepared, and that’s just what I got when I made them in an air fryer.

Frying chicken wings at home can be messy, and frying tacks on extra fat and calories. (Plus, wings are the fattiest part of a chicken to begin with.) But with the air fryer, you don't need to add any extra fat.

Like the Instant Pot, the air fryer has been a hot-ticket item in the multi-cooker appliance category. Think of it as something that does compact convection frying while hot air blows around the food.

I'm not a fan of having lots of gadgets, but this is one I’d consider. My friend Jim let me use his air fryer to try out chicken wings. The fryer, he said, is ideal for wings (one of his favorites) because it always manages to get them crispy.

I have to agree. The chicken wings I made were the crispiest ones this side of a deep fryer, and the meat was moist and tender, not dry – which is what can happen if you bake your wings.

Air Fryer chicken wings are a crispy success. More

More: From vegan to keto, Whole30 and more: Super Bowl party foods for popular diets

Was it easy? You bet.

After checking out some recipes – there are plenty of air fryer cookbooks out there – I settled on basic buffalo wings because I'm not a fan of overly breaded wings. In addition, I wasn't sure how a breaded wing would hold up in the air fryer. Though some of the instructions indicate you can fry from frozen, I opted not to because I wanted crisp skin.

One way to get crispy poultry skin, regardless of whether you're using an air fryer, is to make sure the skin is dry. You can pat it dry with paper towels. Sometimes I let the wings (or other chicken portions) dry in the refrigerator a few hours before using. After I seasoned the wings, the air fryer did all the work.

More: Spice up your Super Bowl party with these old-school Buffalo wings

Super Bowl favorites

With Super Bowl Sunday nearly here, it’s time to come up with a chicken-wing strategy. The big game and wings go together like chips and dip.

Every year, the National Chicken Council comes out with an estimate of chicken wing consumption during the Super Bowl. This year’s estimate is 1.38 billion, an all-time high.

Here's how the council says wing consumption stacks up:

Placed end to end, those 1.38 billion wings would stretch 28 times from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The weight of 1.38 billion wings is 6,600 times more than the combined weight of both the Patriots’ and Rams’ entire rosters.

The total number is enough to put 640 wings on every seat in all 31 NFL stadiums and enough to circle Earth three times.

If each wing were one second, 1.38 billion wings would be 44 years.

Contact Susan Selasky at 313-222-6872 or sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

Super Bowl food: Spice up your party with these old-school Buffalo wings

From dip to sliders: These 5 snacks will make you a champ with your Super Bowl party crowd

Chicken Wings with Garlicky Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Wings with Garickly Hot Pepper Sauce More

Serves: 6 to 8 / Prep time: 10 minutes / Total time: 1 hour

3 pounds chicken wings, thawed

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 teaspoon favorite all-purpose seasoning such Morton’s Nature Seasons Seasoning Blend

4 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

½ to ¾ cup favorite hot red pepper sauce (such as Frank’s Red Hot Pepper Sauce)

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 teaspoon garlic salt

Favorite all-purpose seasoning

Blue cheese or ranch dressing

Carrot and celery sticks