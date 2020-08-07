An Air India plane carrying 191 people crashed in Calicut after overshooting the runway

Sixteen people died when an Air India Express flight crashed in Calicut, India's civil aviation minister said on Twitter.

An Air India Express plane carrying about 190 people crashed while landing at Calicut International Airport, also known as Karipur Airport, in India.

Photos from the scene showed what appeared to be the plane broken into at least two pieces.

Early reports say 16 people were killed and at least 123 injured

The flight was arriving from Dubai.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

An Air India Express flight crashed in Calicut, India on Friday, overshooting the runway while landing. Sixteen people have died, India's civil aviation minister said on Twitter.

Initial reports indicated that there were 191 people on board, according to a statement given by the civil aviation ministry to Reuters, including 10 infants.

Another 123 people were injured, 15 of them seriously, the Times of India reported. Rescuers are still searching for victims.

In photos posted from the scene to social media, the plane's fuselage appeared to have broken into at least two pieces, but reportedly did not catch fire. Reuters reported that the plane fell 30 feet into a valley below the runway.

—The Times Of India (@timesofindia) August 7, 2020

The flight, operating as Air India Express Flight 1344, was inbound from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The flight was part of the Vande Bharat mission, an operation to repatriate Indian residents, according to Hindustan Times.

Amit Shah, India's Minister of Home Affairs, tweeted that the country's National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) was responding to the scene.

The plane operating the flight was a Boeing 737-800, registration VT-AXH — a different type of plane than the 737 Max, which remains grounded worldwide. The 737-800 and other aircraft from Boeing's "New Generation" of 737 are among the best-selling narrowbody aircraft in the world.

Weather reports indicated that there was rain at the time of the crash. According to ADS-B tracking data, the flight had attempted to land once but aborted the approach at the last minute, going around for a second attempt. The crash occured during the second approach.

Air India Express, which is a wholly-owned budged subsidiary of flag carrier Air India, confirmed the crash in a brief statement on Twitter.

Calicut airport has is what is known as a "tabletop runway," a runway that is located at the top of a hill, plateau, or mountain, with steep drop-offs past both ends. The runways can create an optical illusion for pilots during a visual approach, and require precision.

