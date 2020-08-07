Air India plane crashes on landing with almost 200 onboard

An Air India Express aircraft flying from Dubai, UAE, crashed at its destination of Calicut, India, with at least 191 people onboard. The extent of casualties was not immediately known.

The Air India passenger jet appears to have skidded on landing and is now in several pieces. It was raining at the time of the crash, and the plane did not catch fire, according to reports.

NDVT, an India television station, is showing images of the plane apparently overshooting the runway. Officials are reporting on NDTV that all passengers have been evacuated and taken to the hospital, some with severe injuries.

PHOTO: Rows of ambulances are seen outside the Calicut International Airport where a passenger plane crashed after it overshot the runway in Karipur, in the southern state of Kerala, India, Aug. 7, 2020. (Reuters)

PHOTO: A person injured after an Air India Express flight skidded off a runway while landing at the Kozhikode airport is brought for treatment to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP)

An Air India Express spokesperson confirmed that the passengers had been taken to the hospital. According to the company, 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew members were on board at the time.

"As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care," the company said in a statement. "We will soon share the update in this regard."

