Is Air Lease (AL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Air Lease (AL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.17, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.04. Over the past year, AL's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.97 and as low as 5.17, with a median of 8.29.

AL is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AL's industry has an average PEG of 0.99 right now. Within the past year, AL's PEG has been as high as 1.65 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 1.12.

Another notable valuation metric for AL is its P/B ratio of 0.71. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.14. Within the past 52 weeks, AL's P/B has been as high as 1.36 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 1.07.

Finally, investors should note that AL has a P/CF ratio of 2.38. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 3.66. Over the past 52 weeks, AL's P/CF has been as high as 5.93 and as low as 2.38, with a median of 3.68.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Air Lease's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AL is an impressive value stock right now.



