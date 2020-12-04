Air Liquide China signs an agreement with Sichuan China National Nuclear Guoxing Technology

SHANGHAI, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3, 2020, Air Liquide China signed a Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement with Sichuan China National Nuclear Guoxing Technology Co., Ltd. in Chengdu, to further develop the hydrogen energy industry chain in Southwest China, especially the renewable hydrogen energy industry.

In the context of this agreement, the two companies will cooperate over the whole value chain of hydrogen energy. Leveraging the expertise of both parties, a joint venture will be founded in Ya'an City, Sichuan Province to create a "Hydrogen Energy Industry Ecosystem". The objective is to advance the production and logistics of renewable hydrogen, including the construction of a large-scale hydrogen production by water electrolysis with hydroelectricity, hydrogen liquefaction and an air separation unit. Air Liquide will also collaborate with Sichuan China National Nuclear Guoxing Technology in the latter's Hydrogen Refuelling Station rollout plan, in addition to joint Research & Development in hydrogen technology and equipment manufacturing.

Wang Xi, Chairman of Sichuan China National Nuclear Guoxing Technology Co., Ltd, said, "We are very happy to establish comprehensive cooperation with Air Liquide in hydrogen energy industry to develop renewable hydrogen energy. With abundant hydroelectric resources, local governments at different levels in Sichuan Province are dedicated to driving the development of the industry. China National Nuclear Guoxing is also actively investing in the whole value chain. Leveraging Air Liquide's expertise in gas management and operations, we will contribute to the renewable hydrogen energy industry of Sichuan."

Nicolas Poirot, Air Liquide China President & CEO commented: "We are delighted to cooperate with Sichuan China National Nuclear Guoxing Technology in the rollout of renewable hydrogen production, hydrogen storage & logistics system, as well as hydrogen refueling stations in Southwest China. We look forward to building an international innovation platform for hydrogen energy technology and contributing to the Chinese vision of carbon neutrality by 2060."

Hydrogen provides a concrete response to the challenges posed by sustainable mobility and local pollution in urban areas. In the past 50 years, Air Liquide has developed unique expertise enabling it to master the entire hydrogen supply chain, from production and storage to distribution and the development of applications for end users, thus contributing to the widespread use of hydrogen as a clean energy source, for mobility in particular.

Sichuan China National Nuclear Guoxing Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Nuclear Corporation, is a company that focuses on the development and application of new energy, such as hydrogen energy, photovoltaics and geothermal energy. In September 2019, the company and the Mingshan District in Ya'an City, Sichuan Province signed the "Hydrogen Energy Industrial Park Cluster Project Investment Agreement" to invest in the construction of a large-scale water electrolysis hydrogen production and liquefaction plant, which is progressing smoothly.

Air Liquide in China

Air Liquide in China operates nearly 100 plants and employs more than 5,000 employees today. With a strong presence in the key coastal industrial areas, Air Liquide is now expanding into the center, south and west. Its main business activities include industrial and medical gas operations, home health service, Engineering & Construction (designing, manufacturing and installing air separation units/hydrogen facilities), as well as Innovation activities.

SOURCE Air Liquide (China) Holding Co., Ltd.

