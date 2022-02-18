Air Moldova plane spells out 'Relax' in the sky near Ukraine border amid Russia tensions

A Moldova aircraft spelled out the word “Relax” in the sky, days after President Joe Biden said Russia could invade Ukraine "any day now."

The Air Moldova passenger plane with the code RELAX took to the air from the Moldovan capital of Chisinau Thursday afternoon and stayed in the air for almost two hours, writing "Relax" in its flight path, according to the flight tracker website.

A spokesperson for the flight-tracking website told VICE World News the data and the message was real.

The message in the sky comes as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue. Russia announced Friday that its military would conduct drills of its strategic nuclear forces this weekend.

Amazing, an Air Moldova Airbus with the callsign 'RELAX' appears to be "writing" the world 'Relax' using the ADSB track. pic.twitter.com/x6dQbLXmxY — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) February 17, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are in Munich for a three-day security conference, where one of the focuses is resolving the crisis in eastern Europe.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Plane near Ukraine border writes 'Relax' in the sky above Moldova