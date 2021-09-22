Air pollution
Air pollution remains too high in most European countries and represents a major health risk, the continent's environmental watchdog warned in a report. VIDEOGRAPHIC
Forensic necropsy of a female grizzly bear suggests she was killed by a goat, after the horns pierced the bear’s armpits and neck Mountain Goat (Oreamnos americanus) on rocks in Yukon, Canada. Photograph: DEA/G. CAPPELLI/De Agostini/Getty Images With their long, sharp claws and frightening speed, few predators in Canada’s wild hinterlands attack as mercilessly as a hungry grizzly bear. But in a rare turn of events, park officials say a mountain goat not only defended itself from becoming a meal,
From above they may look like specks, but the cargo ships have turned the coast of Southern California into a parking lot.
Wuhan and US scientists were planning to release enhanced airborne coronavirus particles into Chinese bat populations to inoculate them against diseases that could jump to humans, leaked grant proposals dating from 2018 show.
Both owner and dog were bitten by the 6-foot-long alligator in and injured in the attack, but both survived.
Two major California water agencies have settled a lawsuit that once threatened to derail a multi-state agreement to protect a river that serves millions of people in the U.S. West amid gripping drought. The Imperial Irrigation District, the largest single recipient of Colorado River water, sued the Metropolitan Water District twice in the past two years. Under the agreement, Imperial can store water in Lake Mead on the Arizona-Nevada border under Metropolitan's account.
Michigan's Department of Natural Resources says the koi herpesvirus killed between 300 and 600 fish. It affects goldfish, the common carp, and koi.
Four famous giant sequoias were not harmed by a wildfire that reached the edge of Giant Forest in California’s Sequoia National Park, authorities said. The KNP Complex began as two lightning-sparked fires that eventually merged and has scorched more than 37 square miles (96 square kilometers) in the heart of sequoia country on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada. There was no immediate word, however, on the full extent of damage in several other sequoia groves reached by a separate blaze, the Windy Fire, in the Giant Sequoia National Monument area of Sequoia National Forest and the Tule River Indian Reservation.
Bears and sharks are known to be animals that can kill humans. But how often do they kill in North America?
There are about 10,000 tigers in the US, and with few requirements for ownership, virtually anyone can own, breed or sell them A nine-month-old Bengal tiger, which was seen roaming the lawns of suburban Houston, in a cage after being captured by authorities in May 2021. Photograph: Francois Picard/AFP/Getty Images The first red flag was the shiny Chevy Camaro with no license plate. “Anything to declare?” asked the US Customs and Border Protection officer. “Nothing,” replied the 18-year-old drive
Crews have used controlled burns, protective foil and other protective measures to guard Sequoia National Park.
The Biden administration on Monday morning announced an interagency plan to deal with the effects of frequent extreme heat waves caused by global warming.
The end-Permian mass extinction event - the worst in Earth’s history - saw toxic microbial blooms seething in rivers, delaying the recovery of animal life by millions of years, fossil evidence has revealed.
Every source of energy—including fossil fuels, wind and solar power, and nuclear power—have both positive and negative attributes. Often, proponents or opponents of a certain source gloss over, or hype up, specific challenges or benefits in order to promote their favored solution. In order to make informed decisions about which energy sources can meet America’s energy needs, policymakers and the public need to know about the entire life cycle of all energy sources. For example, proponents of fos
(Bloomberg) -- Plug Power Inc. plans to make green hydrogen from waste water in drought-stricken California, a potential model for producing the clean-burning fuel at a time when clean water is in short supply. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Sw
California is located in a hot-zone of fault lines that can rupture without warning. Parts of the San Andreas fault have not ruptured in over 200 years, meaning it's overdue for a high-magnitude earthquake commonly referred to as "The Big One." Here's what experts say could happen in seconds, hours, and days after the Big One hits the West Coast.
Battery power may be the frontrunner to become the car technology of the future, but don't rule out the underdog hydrogen. That's the view of some major automakers, including BMW and Audi, which are developing hydrogen fuel-cell passenger vehicle prototypes alongside their fleets of battery cars as part of preparations to abandon fossil fuels. It is already betting billions on hydrogen fuel in sectors like steel and chemicals to meet climate targets, and closely-fought elections this month could see the Greens enter the coalition government and further push the technology.