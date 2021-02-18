Air pollution led to around 54,000 premature deaths in New Delhi in 2020 - study

A person walks a dog in a garden on a smoggy morning in New Delhi
Neha Arora

By Neha Arora

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Air pollution caused an estimated 54,000 premature deaths in the Indian capital New Delhi last year, a higher toll than in any other big global metropolis, according to a study released on Thursday.

The study by Greenpeace Southeast Asia Analysis and Swiss firm IQAir measured air quality by recording the concentration of poisonous PM2.5 particles, which are less than 2.5 microns in diameter and can cause deadly diseases, including cancer and cardiac problems.

Last year they also made people more susceptible to coronavirus infection, according to the study.

In Delhi, the PM2.5 reading peaked in November when it was 30 times above the World Health Organization's safe limit, the study showed, in line with the Indian government's air quality index reading at the time.

On the number of deaths caused, there was no comparison with 2019.

However, 1.67 million lives were lost in India as a whole in 2019 due to toxic air, according to The Lancet.

"Polluted air increases the likelihood of deaths due to cancer and stroke, spikes in asthma attacks and worsens severity of COVID-19 symptoms," Avinash Chanchal, Climate Campaigner, Greenpeace India, said in the report.

Pollution in Delhi had almost disappeared earlier last year, when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus, but it returned after the government began lifting restrictions at the end of August.

Delhi's annual PM2.5 average reading in 2020 was almost six times above the WHO's safe limit, the report said.

Pollution also led to around 25,000 premature deaths in India's financial hub Mumbai in 2020, according to the report.

"The need of the hour is to rapidly scale up renewable energy, bring an end to fossil fuel emissions and boost sustainable and accessible transport systems," the report said, referring to big cities around the world including in India.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Latest Stories

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Word of flight to Cancun from frozen Texas lands Senator Ted Cruz in hot water

    U.S. Senator Ted Cruz flew to the Mexican resort city of Cancun with his family, Fox News reported on Thursday, as millions of his fellow Texans struggled through a deadly deep freeze, sparking a slew of criticism. The Republican lawmaker, 50, faced widespread criticism as photos circulated on social media showing him in an airport line, in a passenger lounge, aboard an airliner and departing an airport in Mexico. It was unclear when the photos were taken and Cruz's Senate office did not respond to multiple queries.

  • Naked hotel guests in South Korea shocked to discover mirrored glass in sauna was actually see-through

    A newlywed South Korean couple say they are undergoing counselling after being told that the windows in the luxurious spa of their five-star resort hotel were of one-way glass – only to discover on the final day of their stay that they had been walking around naked in full view of other guests. The husband posted a complaint online about the Grand Josun Jeju Hotel, on the island of Jeju off the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. He claimed that his wife had used the sauna on several occasions during their stay and had not bothered to use a towel to cover up because they had been told that the windows of the second-floor sauna were mirrored. “While taking a walk around the hotel on the last day of our stay, we discovered the interior was visible from the outside”, the Korea Times quoted the man as saying. “We could even see the writing on a thermometer inside the sauna. “There were a number of other guests using the facilities, including minors”. The guests, who have not been named, added that windows onto the showers and toilet facilities were also not protected by one-way glass. “My wife and I are currently undergoing psychotherapy as we were so shocked after realising that we had taken a shower and used toilets that were visible from the outside”, the man said. Staff at the £520-a-night hotel compounded the problem, the man said, by claiming that blinds in the sauna had been rolled up “by mistake” and calling the police when they complained, accusing them of obstructing the property’s business. In response to criticism online, the operator of the hotel admitted to making “mistakes during operations”. In a message on the hotel’s website, Josun Hotels & Resorts said: “We deeply apologise for causing inconvenience to customers due to the omission of glass barrier coatings … in some areas of the women’s sauna”. The sauna has been closed until the situation can be remedied, it added.

  • At the WH press briefing, deputy national security advisor gives an update on the SolarWinds hack

    During the White House press briefing on Wednesday deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology Anne Neuberger gave an update on the investigation into the SolarWinds hack, which officials say compromised government and private industry computer systems and was backed by Russia.

  • Texas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freeze

    While millions of Texans were without power in below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and told Sean Hannity that the failure of the state's power grid "shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America." Abbott said "our wind and our solar got shut down," which "thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power in a statewide basis." The main culprit for the Texas power outages is failures in the natural gas sector, though, so on Wednesday, Abbott walked back his comments. "I was asked a question on one TV show about renewable, and I responded to that question," Abbott said. "Every source of power that the state of Texas has has been compromised, whether it be renewable power such as wind or solar, but also, as I mentioned today, access to coal-generated power, access to gas-generated power, also have been compromised." For all of 2020, 40 percent of Texas energy came from natural gas–fired plants, 23 percent from wind turbines, 18 percent from coal, and 11 percent from nuclear power, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas power grid. But in the winter, only about 7 percent of ERCOT's capacity was projected to come from wind sources. "Texas is still fossil-fueled," and it's obviously silly to suggest "the Republicans who run the state had accidentally adopted a Green New Deal that eliminated fossil fuels and destroyed the reliability of the grid," Michael Grunwald writes at Politico. "The real problem in Texas is the freaky weather, and unfortunately, climate change is delivering a lot more freaky weather" — a phenomenon Texas Tech climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe calls "global weirding." Abbott, in explaining the Texas grid failures, pleaded Wednesday that "this is a once-in-every-120-year cold front that we have to respond to." But "today, only a fool expects a hundred-year drought or flood or snowfall event to happen once every hundred years," Grunwald said, and Texas — and America — need to prepare accordingly. More stories from theweek.comThe parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outagesTrump comes out of hidingAnother 861,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week

  • Bill O'Reilly Asks Where Is The Rise In White Supremacy, Gets Well And Truly Ratioed

    The disgraced former Fox News host's rhetorical question backfired.

  • A Peek Inside 3 Sears-Catalog Homes Throughout America

    The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, once provided over 370 different home designs in a wide range of architectural stylesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Mother of five shot and killed after children find gun in her purse, police say

    Gabriel Alexis Henderson's youngest child was wounded in the shooting and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

  • The parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outages

    Texas is nearing the end of what Gov. Greg Abbott (R) called "a once-in-every-120-year cold front," but that doesn't entirely explain why more than a million households still had no electricity early Thursday, after three full days of below-freezing temperatures. Plenty of places in the world keep their power on in prolonged arctic weather, and so did parts of Texas. Those edges of Texas, including El Paso, "are primarily in areas outside of those supported by ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the electric grid for 90 percent of the state and operates separately from federal oversight and regulation," KHOU 11 Houston reported Wednesday night. After the 2011 winter freeze, El Paso Electric, on the Western Interconnect grid, spent heavily to "winterize our equipment and facilities so they could stand minus-10 degree weather for a sustained period of time," Eddie Gutierrez, an El Paso Electric spokesman, told KHOU. So this year, "we had about three thousand people that were out during this period, a thousand of them had outages that were less than five minutes." On the other side of Texas, near the Louisiana border, the city of Beaumont also appears to have weather the storm without massive outages. Entergy, which powers Beaumont on the Eastern Interconnect grid, told KHOU it also winterized its infrastructure after the 2011 storm. Weatherizing power generation and extraction equipment is voluntary in Texas, though the state legislature will probably revisit that strategy when it dissects ERCOT this year. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingTexas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freezeAnother 861,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week

  • Store Owner Shot 4 Times, May Never Walk Again After Violent Robbery in Vallejo

    A store owner is now recovering from gunshot wounds after a violent robbery in Vallejo on Tuesday evening. Marc Quidit, 49, was shot four times in the legs by armed robbers who entered their store, the Dollar Plus and Party Supply at around 7:20 p.m., reports SF Chronicle.

  • Trump supporters are planning to storm the Capitol again on 4 March, lawmaker warns

    Committee chair tells defence officials that QAnon supporters and others are considering a second attack on Congress, says ‘that is circulating online’

  • CNN says Chris Cuomo banned from covering brother, despite early pandemic exception

    A CNN spokesperson told the Washington Post that a rule prohibiting anchor Chris Cuomo from interviewing or covering his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, "remains in place today."Why it matters: Chris Cuomo hosted his brother for numerous segments of "Cuomo Prime Time" to discuss the coronavirus last year, when New York was at the epicenter of the pandemic and the governor was winning plaudits for his crisis management. Gov. Cuomo is now facing a federal probe and calls to resign over his handling of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChris Cuomo's show has not covered the controversy surrounding Gov. Cuomo — who was accused on Wednesday of threatening a Democratic state lawmaker over the alleged nursing home cover-up — despite other CNN programs reporting on the issue, according to the New York Post.It raises questions about whether the governor should have ever appeared on "Cuomo Prime Time," given the conflict of interest.What they're saying: "The early months of the pandemic crisis were an extraordinary time," a CNN spokesperson told the Washington Post. "We felt that Chris speaking with his brother about the challenges of what millions of American families were struggling with was of significant human interest." "As a result, we made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today. CNN has covered the news surrounding Governor Cuomo extensively."Go deeper: Cuomo allegedly threatened a state lawmaker over nursing home scandalLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old walking frigid streets in pajamas, Wisconsin cops say

    The wind chill was -5 degrees, police say.

  • Power restored to many in Texas, but freezing temperatures remain

    Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are facing a fourth day without heat on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring power and the winter storm that crippled the electrical grid moved out of the state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), a cooperative responsible for 90% of the state's electricity, said in a statement that it had made "significant progress" in restoring electricity to homes. At present some 490,000 Texas households were without power, down from around 2.7 million on Wednesday, according to poweroutage.us, a website that tracks outages.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.

  • Trump on Hannity reveals he only befriended Rush Limbaugh ‘when I got word he was with us all the way’

    Former president says he went on to play a lot of golf with the late radio host. ‘When he hit the ball, he hit it a long way’

  • UK facing fresh diplomatic tensions with United Arab Emirates over 'kidnapped' Princess Latifa

    Dubai’s ruler is unlikely to be rattled by BBC Panorama’s explosive documentary about the alleged kidnapping of his daughter, as he insists that she was brought home as part of a “rescue mission.” But the saga of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Latifa could quickly become a diplomatic nightmare for the wealthy Gulf state. UN officials have already begun poring over the latest video smuggled out of Dubai by the princesses’ allies, in which she claims she is being held against her will in a barricaded compound with no access to lawyers or medical help. They could then decide to pass the case on to the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for a high profile and potentially embarrassing investigation into the 71-year-old Dubai ruler. It may also heap unwelcome strain on the wealthy Gulf state’s relationship with Britain, which has a strong emphasis on security co-operation, investment and tourism.

  • Ted Cruz spotted boarding flight to Cancun amid Texas power outage

    Sen. Cruz and his family have left Texas during its unprecedented winter-weather state of emergency. The state of Texas is under a state of emergency. Wednesday night, photos circulated on Twitter that appear to show Texas Sen. Ted Cruz flying out of the state, heading to Cancun, Mexico.