Air Pollution Turned India's Capital Into a 'Gas Chamber.' It's Part of a Global Trend Killing 7 Million Prematurely Each Year

Air pollution levels in India’s capital have soared to hazardous levels this week, leaving a toxic grey haze hanging over the city and causing poor visibility. The pollution has been so pervasive that national monuments were largely obscured by thick smog. Many who venture outside suffer teary eyes and troubling coughs.

Delhi was already considered one of the world’s most polluted cities, and it’s only gotten worse this month. Air quality deteriorated so significantly that the local government declared a public health emergency, schools were shut down, and flights were cancelled. By one estimate, breathing Delhi’s air for one day has the health impacts of smoking at least 25 cigarettes. Although Delhi typically experiences marked increases in air pollution around November, this year’s pollution prompted Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, to call the city a “gas chamber.”

Update issued at 1300 hours: Due to low visibility, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. While take-offs and landings continue, some flights are impacted due to crew operational limitations. (1/2) — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) November 3, 2019

Air pollution in New Delhi and surrounding towns reached the worst levels so far this year on Sunday, with authorities having already declared a public-health emergency and ordered the closure of schools https://t.co/tUov5QmyyL pic.twitter.com/kRqy1XXlth — Reuters (@Reuters) November 3, 2019

A ‘perfect storm’

Delhi typically experiences “striking spikes in air pollution” in the late-fall early-winter time period, although the deterioration of air quality this year is particularly concerning, Vijay Limaye, climate change and health science fellow at the Natural Resources Defense Council who has been studying air quality in India, tells TIME.

“We’re exceeding the measurement capabilities” of some of these pollution particle sensors, Limaye says, explaining that the pollution levels were “effectively off the charts.” A combination of human and environmental factors, including agricultural crop burning to clear fields and fumes from passenger and freight vehicles, combined to create a “perfect storm of pollution,” Limaye says.

The weather — slowing winds and stagnant air — also allowed for a build-up in pollution. The grey skies also come less than a week after Diwali, which is celebrated by many with fireworks — even though the Supreme Court has banned most of them.

Public health experts and politicians are concerned by the magnitude of pollution, with Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal saying on Nov. 1 that the city had turned into “into a gas chamber.”

Delhi has turned into a gas chamber due to smoke from crop burning in neighbouring states



It is very imp that we protect ourselves from this toxic air. Through pvt & govt schools, we have started distributing 50 lakh masks today



I urge all Delhiites to use them whenever needed pic.twitter.com/MYwRz9euaq







— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 1, 2019

Pollution has rched unbearable levels across N India. Del govt taken many steps. Delhiites hv made many sacrifices. Del suffering for no fault of theirs. Punjab CM also expressd concern. Centre shud take immediate steps 2 provide relief. V will support Centre in all initiatives https://t.co/Vx85xYlDId — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 3, 2019

Eric Holthaus, a meteorologist, tweeted that New Delhi was facing a “climate emergency.”

The air quality index in New Delhi today is literally off the charts. The sensors only go up to 999. That's because normal air quality is between 0-50.



People shouldn't breathe air like this. India deserves a life without fossil fuels.



This is a climate emergency. https://t.co/cx3M4aRe3B pic.twitter.com/oKSy2pq3o2







— Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) November 3, 2019

Government intervention

As many Delhi residents stayed cooped up indoors, India’s government and courts ordered short-term measures aimed at curbing pollution and keeping the public healthy. At least five million masks were distributed, according to Kejriwal. The Supreme Court weighed in on Monday, accusing state authorities of “passing the buck” on dealing with the crisis.

The Supreme Court also ordered a ban on farmers burning crop stubble to clear their fields in nearby states. The government’s environmental monitoring agency found that satellite pictures showed more than 3,000 incidents of such agricultural burning in neighboring states, amounting to almost half of the city’s pollution, Reuters reported.