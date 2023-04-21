Air Pollution Warning issued for Mon Valley

An Air Pollution Warning has been issued for the Mon Valley for Friday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has also issued an air quality action day for the Liberty-Clairton area.

Young children, seniors and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable to the effects and should limit outdoor activities.

Companies most significantly contributing to particulate pollution in the Mon Valley region are required to temporarily reduce emissions.

