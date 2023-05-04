'Air powered' weapon may have been used in drive-by shooting on 29th Avenue

May 3—A suspected drive-by shooter who injured one driver and shot at multiple others Monday afternoon on the South Hill may have used an air-powered weapon, such as a paintball gun, according to a news release from Spokane police on Wednesday.

Two drivers on East 29th Avenue reported being shot about a minute apart at about 2:30 p.m. Monday in between South Manito Boulevard and South Perry Street.

Police later closed that section of 29th Avenue to investigate.

Investigators discovered a small object that was possibly a marble or glass projectile at the scene of the shooting, police said on Wednesday.

The object was still capable of causing "substantial bodily harm and property damage," police said.

Two additional victims reported that they were also targeted in the shooting. One said his home was hit, and another said his car was also struck.

"The charge if it were a paintball or slingshot or anything else would still remain assault, and a felony assault possibly," police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.