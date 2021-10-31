Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.'s (NYSE:APD) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Air Products and Chemicals' (NYSE:APD) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Air Products and Chemicals' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Air Products and Chemicals is:

15% = US$2.0b ÷ US$13b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Air Products and Chemicals' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Air Products and Chemicals seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. This certainly adds some context to Air Products and Chemicals' moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Air Products and Chemicals' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 3.4% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for APD? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Air Products and Chemicals Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Air Products and Chemicals has a three-year median payout ratio of 59% (which means it retains 41% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Besides, Air Products and Chemicals has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 53%. Still, forecasts suggest that Air Products and Chemicals' future ROE will rise to 20% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Air Products and Chemicals' performance has been quite good. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

