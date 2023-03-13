Air Products and Chemicals' (NYSE:APD) Returns Have Hit A Wall

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Air Products and Chemicals' (NYSE:APD) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Air Products and Chemicals is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$28b - US$3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Air Products and Chemicals has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Chemicals industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Air Products and Chemicals compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Air Products and Chemicals here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 53% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 10%. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Air Products and Chemicals has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From Air Products and Chemicals' ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Air Products and Chemicals has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 90% return if they held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Like most companies, Air Products and Chemicals does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

