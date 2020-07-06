Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement for World-Scale Electrolysis Plants to Generate Green Hydrogen

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), a world leader in industrial gases megaproject development, and thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers, the world leader in technologies and comprehensive solutions for large-scale electrolysis plants, today announced the signing of a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (SCA). The two companies will collaborate exclusively in key regions, using their complementary technology, engineering and project execution strengths to develop projects supplying green hydrogen.

thyssenkrupp will deliver its technology and supply specific engineering, equipment and technical services for water electrolysis plants to be built, owned and operated by Air Products. The collaboration leverages thyssenkrupp's technology supporting Air Products' development of green hydrogen as an energy carrier for sustainable transportation, chemicals and power generation.

"The SCA with thyssenkrupp is an important element of our value chain in developing, building, owning and operating world-scale projects and supplying green hydrogen for mobility, energy and industrial applications. We look forward to applying our complementary strengths and delivering substantial sustainability benefits through transformational green hydrogen projects," said Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Chief Operating Officer at Air Products.

"We are proud to cooperate with Air Products in making value chains for fuels, chemicals, and industry feedstocks sustainable. Large-scale electrolysis is the key technology to connect renewable power to the different sectors of mobility and industry. As a world market leader in electrolysis we bring in both: technology and production capacity at scale. Already today, we are set to supply one gigawatt for water electrolysis plants per year, and we are prepared to ramp up the capacity in this rapidly evolving market," said Denis Krude, CEO at thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers.

thyssenkrupp has developed high-efficiency alkaline water electrolysis technology. With more than 600 projects and electrochemical plants worldwide with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts realized, thyssenkrupp has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of these plants.

Matching the need for low-CAPEX, low-OPEX, reliable technology and solid project execution to make world-scale green hydrogen projects feasible, Air Products and thyssenkrupp are committed to deploying economic green hydrogen plants in the gigawatt size.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for nearly 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment, and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's most significant industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels, and chemicals.