Air quality alerts continue in U.S. as Canadian wildfire smoke spreads: Live updates
Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to trigger air quality alerts in U.S. states, with health officials warning people, especially those in sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly or with respiratory conditions, to limit their time outdoors.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop Thursday on all flights bound for New York City's LaGuardia airport due to poor visibility. The Air Quality Index spiked to "hazardous" levels in Philadelphia, where everyone was urged to stay inside. And employees at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., were encouraged to scale back all outdoor activities.
Updated forecast maps showed the lingering smoke slowly drifting south. And while conditions are expected to improve in the Northeast and Atlantic Coast on Thursday, it is likely to worsen in Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Detroit.
Yahoo News is providing live updates on the wildfire smoke and its ongoing impacts. Follow along in the live blog below.
The latest on the wildfire smoke impacting the U.S.
• Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to blanket parts of the Northeast and Midwest.
• The FAA issued a temporary ground stop Thursday for all flights bound for New York City's LaGuardia Airport due to poor visibility.
• Air quality alerts were issued in 16 states from Vermont to South Carolina on Wednesday, with more expected today.
• Health officials are urging people to limit their exposure and remain indoors.
• You can look up the current air quality where you live here >>>
International help rolls in to fight unyielding Canadian wildfires
Allies around the world are promising to boost support for Canada's fight against hundreds of blazes, Reuters reported.
• The United States has sent hundreds of firefighters over the past few weeks and is sending more.
• France, Portugal and Spain were sending more than 280 firefighters, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
• South Africa, Australia and New Zealand have also sent personnel.
- N
Should you use air conditioning when the air quality is bad?
(Jupiter Images/Getty Images)
AC window unit
“I don't think in any case window units would normally be harmful unless they're bringing in outside air, which they usually aren't. That's not how they're intended to be used,” Eric Schiff, a Syracuse University physics professor and indoor air quality expert, told Yahoo News. “They just cool inside air and recirculate it, so there would be no harm to window units.”
Central AC
“If you have a reasonably good anti-allergen filter on your central unit, you are actually probably improving the indoor air quality,” Schiff explained. “Those filters can reduce particulates, which is the main problem with the wildfires.”
Other things to consider at home
Depending on how a home is set up, Schiff advises against using bathroom and kitchen fans as well as clothing dryer units that bring in outside air.
— Kate Murphy
Biden postpones White House Pride Month event due to poor air quality
People wear masks as the White House is seen through hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires on Thursday. The Washington D.C. area is under a code purple air quality alert indicating unhealthy air for all members of the public. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
President Biden unveiled new initiatives Thursday to protect LGBTQ+ communities, but postponed a big Pride Month celebration on the White House lawn with thousands of guests from around the country because of poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires, the Associated Press reported. The event will now be held on Saturday.
Canada wildfire smoke to reach Europe, scientists warn
The Telegraph reported that officials have said the wildfire smoke engulfing the U.S. and Canada is expected to pour into Norway.
"Atmosphere and climate scientists with the Norwegian Climate and Environmental Research Institute used a forecast model to predict how the smoke would travel through the atmosphere," the Telegraph said. "The smoke has moved over Greenland and Iceland since June 1, and observations in southern Norway have recorded increasing concentrations of aerosolized particles."
“We may be able to see some haze or smell smoke,” Nikolaos Evangeliou, a senior NILU researcher, said. “However, we do not believe that the number of particles in the air here in Norway will be large enough to be harmful to our health.”
New York City could be in for a smoky summer
The One World Trade Center tower in lower Manhattan is pictured from the Empty Sky 911 Memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey, shortly after sunrise as haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada hangs over the New York City skyline on Thursday. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
"This week is just the beginning of what could be a long, smoke-filled summer in North America — and the start of a new seasonal pattern made possible by climate change," Bloomberg reports.
"New York could be spared in coming days as the winds shift. What should give the densely populated US Northeast pause is that fires across Quebec have been burning for weeks — only a change in wind direction earlier this week that sent smoke billowing through Manhattan streets. With little to stop Canada's raging fires, this could just be the first of many episodes that plague the region this summer whenever the wind shifts back."
Over 400 fires continue to burn in Canada’s ‘worst wildfire season’
A fixed wing waterbomber drops water onto a wildfire near Port Alberni, British Columbia, on Tuesday. (James MacDonald/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
More than 400 wildfires continued to rage on in Canada in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the “worst wildfire season” in recorded history.
At least 150 active fires in the province of Quebec, which are responsible for the orange haze seen in New York City, have been reported.
According to the Canadian National Fire Database, over 3.8 million hectares (or 9.39 million acres) of Canadian forestry have been burned to date.
— Niamh Cavanagh
The sunrise is seen near Chicago's Navy Pier as a smoky haze from Canadian wildfires settles over the city. (Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Wildfire smoke snarls East Coast flights for a second day
A person checks their phone inside LaGuardia airport in New York City Wednesday. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The wildfire smoke pouring in from Canada has snarled flights on the East Coast for the second day in a row.
"As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration delayed all inbound flights to Newark Liberty International Airport and paused incoming flights from the Northeast, Ohio and mid-Atlantic to LaGuardia Airport and Philadelphia International Airport," Politico reported. "So far the amount of delayed flights is relatively small — 45 at Newark and 60 at LaGuardia as of Thursday morning — but those numbers could climb."
The FAA also cautioned that other East Coast airports could face delays on Thursday.
"The FAA will likely need to take steps to manage the flow of traffic safely into New York City, DC, Philadelphia and Charlotte due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke," the agency said in a statement.
'Like the apocalypse'
People wear masks during the morning rush hour on Thursday in New York City, as smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to blanket the city. (Photo by Timothy A Clary/AFP via Getty Images)
"Like the apocalypse is about to happen."
That's how Michelle Karwejna described the orange haze blanketing New York City in an interview with WABC-TV on Wednesday.
"It feels like I'm at a campfire that I don't want to be at and there's no s'mores," she said.
"Very, very scary. Just walking down the street and feeling like I'm going to have an asthma attack," Jordan McKenzie, a Brooklyn resident, told WABC on Wednesday. "That's how bad the air quality is."
Read more reactions of New Yorkers from WABC-TV on Yahoo News.
How does the Air Quality Index (AQI) work?
The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a numerical scale from the Environmental Protection Agency that standardizes health risks and exposures to five pollutants regulated by the Clean Air Act:
• Ground-level ozone
• Particle pollution (also known as particulate matter)
• Carbon monoxide
• Sulfur dioxide
• Nitrogen dioxide
"Any number over 100 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups (the elderly, children and people with heart or lung diseases may be vulnerable), while the general public may start to experience health effects when it’s over 150," Women's Health notes. "When that number tips over 200, that increases the risk of health effects for everyone."