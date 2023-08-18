Air quality monitoring helps people breathe easier at home or work

TechCrunch

Research on the human microbiome -- microorganism communities that live in a part of your body such as your mouth or gut -- has led to a number of insights and spurred further investigations into what makes up a healthy person. Combined with the continuing interest in alternative medicine, that is leading to some venture dollars getting channeled into at least one prominent startup in the space. Viome -- which has built a business out of assessing customers' microbiomes, applying AI to the data and using that to provide them with supplements and other guidance based on the findings -- has raised $86.5 million to expand its business.