Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market Outlook 2020-2028 - Growing Preference for Wearable Devices

The Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include availability of fixed monitoring stations and portable monitoring stations, growing preference for wearable devices for monitoring air quality and technological advancements in the field of air pollution monitoring.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the World, the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Availability of Fixed Monitoring Stations and Portable Monitoring Stations

3.1.2 Growing Preference for Wearable Devices for Monitoring Air Quality

3.1.3 Technological Advancements in the Field of Air Pollution Monitoring

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Air Quality Monitoring System Market, By Sampling Method

4.1 Intermittent Monitoring

4.2 Stack Monitoring

4.3 Passive Monitoring

4.4 Active/Continuous Monitoring

4.5 Manual Monitoring



5 Air Quality Monitoring System Market, By Product

5.1 Wearable Monitors

5.2 Indoor Monitors

5.3 Outdoor Monitors



6 Air Quality Monitoring System Market, By Pollutant

6.1 Physical Pollutants

6.2 Biological Pollutants

6.3 Chemical Pollutants



7 Air Quality Monitoring System Market, By Component

7.1 Software

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Services



8 Air Quality Monitoring System Market, By End User

8.1 Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

8.2 Commercial and Residential Users

8.3 Petrochemical Industry

8.4 Power Generation Plants

8.5 Smart City Authority

8.6 Industrial

8.7 Other End Users



9 Air Quality Monitoring System Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

11.2 Horiba Limited

11.3 Agilent Technologies

11.4 Siemens AG

11.5 TE Connectivity

11.6 General Electric Company

11.7 Merck KGaA

11.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.9 Testo SE & Co. KGaA

11.10 3M Company

11.11 Honeywell

11.12 Emerson Electric Co.

11.13 TSI Incorporated

11.14 Aeroqual Limited

11.15 ECOTECH Group

11.16 Spectris

11.17 Tisch Environmental

11.18 Autotronic Enterprise Co. Ltd.



