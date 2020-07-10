Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market Outlook 2020-2028 - Growing Preference for Wearable Devices

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include availability of fixed monitoring stations and portable monitoring stations, growing preference for wearable devices for monitoring air quality and technological advancements in the field of air pollution monitoring.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the World, the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Availability of Fixed Monitoring Stations and Portable Monitoring Stations
3.1.2 Growing Preference for Wearable Devices for Monitoring Air Quality
3.1.3 Technological Advancements in the Field of Air Pollution Monitoring
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Air Quality Monitoring System Market, By Sampling Method
4.1 Intermittent Monitoring
4.2 Stack Monitoring
4.3 Passive Monitoring
4.4 Active/Continuous Monitoring
4.5 Manual Monitoring
5 Air Quality Monitoring System Market, By Product
5.1 Wearable Monitors
5.2 Indoor Monitors
5.3 Outdoor Monitors
6 Air Quality Monitoring System Market, By Pollutant
6.1 Physical Pollutants
6.2 Biological Pollutants
6.3 Chemical Pollutants
7 Air Quality Monitoring System Market, By Component
7.1 Software
7.2 Hardware
7.3 Services
8 Air Quality Monitoring System Market, By End User
8.1 Government Agencies and Academic Institutes
8.2 Commercial and Residential Users
8.3 Petrochemical Industry
8.4 Power Generation Plants
8.5 Smart City Authority
8.6 Industrial
8.7 Other End Users
9 Air Quality Monitoring System Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
11.2 Horiba Limited
11.3 Agilent Technologies
11.4 Siemens AG
11.5 TE Connectivity
11.6 General Electric Company
11.7 Merck KGaA
11.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11.9 Testo SE & Co. KGaA
11.10 3M Company
11.11 Honeywell
11.12 Emerson Electric Co.
11.13 TSI Incorporated
11.14 Aeroqual Limited
11.15 ECOTECH Group
11.16 Spectris
11.17 Tisch Environmental
11.18 Autotronic Enterprise Co. Ltd.
