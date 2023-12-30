Air raid alert declared across Ukraine following launch of Russian MiG-31K fighter jet

An air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine for almost two hours after a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet took off in the morning of Dec. 30, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

The alert was canceled at 11:58 am.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine overnight on Dec. 29. Explosions rang out in many larger cities, such as Kyiv and Dnipro, and smaller ones, such as Konotop.

31 people were killed and 133 injured in the largest missile attack on Ukraine of the war thus far.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that air defense forces shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 Shahed drones.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine