Air raid alert declared across Ukraine for over 1 hour as Russian MiG-31K jet takes off

There is an air raid alert in Ukraine

An air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet at about 1:30 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram on Jan. 11.

An all-clear was issued at about 2:47 p.m.

The MiG-31K, which can carry Kinzhal ballistic missiles, took off from the Mozdok airfield in North Ossetia.

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, said that, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has fired 63 Kinzhals at Ukraine. 25 of them have been shot down since Ukraine received its first Patriot air defense system in April 2023.

During a joint press conference with Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nausėda, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had fired missiles and drones at Ukraine nearly 500 times between the end of December 2023 and the beginning of January 2024. Ukraine was able to repel 70% of these attacks.

