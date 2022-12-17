Air-raid siren sounds all over Ukraine, jet fighters take off in Belarus

The air-raid siren was sounded on 17 December throughout Ukraine.

Source: alerts.in.ua; Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet]

Details: As of 11:28, the air-raid siren was sounded in all oblasts of Ukraine.

Belaruski Hajun reports that two Russian MiG-31K interceptors, capable of carrying Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, an Il-76 A-50U Sergei Atayants AWACS plane and two jet fighters took off.

At 12:12, the takeoff of the third fighter jet was recorded at the airfield in Baranovichi.

Updated: At 13:05, the air-raid siren began to be gradually cancelled.

For reference: An A-50 AWACS plane is designed to detect, track and define which state ground, aerial and naval targets belong to; the aircraft can relay the information about these targets to command posts of automatic control systems and help pilots lock on aerial, ground and naval targets.

In particular, such an aircraft is capable of detecting the location of air defence systems, or location of Ukrainian fighters in the air when they respond to a missile attack. The A-50 is paired with strategic bombers and tactical fighters that can "hunt" Ukrainian air defences.

