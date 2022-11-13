2

Air-raid sirens blare, danger lurks across Ukraine hours after Kherson jubilation: Live updates

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Air-raid sirens blared across Ukraine for 90 minutes Sunday, a reminder that much of the country remained dangerous hours after Ukrainians waved flags and danced in the streets of the liberated port city of Kherson.

The government urged residents across the nation to take cover in shelters during the alert, which came as regional officials worked to restore power and water to Kherson and scores of nearby villages abandoned by retreating Russian forces.

Military personnel worked to clear the region of mines the Russians left behind. Almost 2,000 trip wires, mines and unexploded ammunition had already been removed late Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Please, dear citizens of Kherson, be careful and inform the police or rescuers about any suspicious objects you see," Zelenskyy said in a national address. "Please remain vigilant of your own safety."

Zelenskyy pledged that more occupied cities would soon be retaken. Ultimately even Crimea, held by the Russians since 2014, will fall, he said.

"We will definitely see how people with Ukrainian flags, which they keep there, will meet the Ukrainian forces," he said. "There will be hundreds of them on the streets on the day of liberation."

Ukrainian soldiers sit in a pickup in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Ukrainian soldiers sit in a pickup in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

Latest developments:

►Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sought to temper the excitement over Kherson. “We are winning battles on the ground, but the war continues,” he said.

►Aides to Russian President Vladimir Putin have tried to distance him from the Kherson retreat. "The defense minister (made) the decision, I have nothing to say about this," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

'ART CAN HEAL': Banksy appears to go on the offensive with moving murals in war-torn Ukraine

Battle for Donetsk: 'It's just hell there'

The Kremlin walked away from Kherson, but the battle for control of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine remains unrelenting and brutal. The region is comprised of two "oblasts" – provinces, Luhansk and Donetsk. Russia had assumed almost entire control of Luhansk and about half of Donetsk prior to the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive 2 1/2 months ago. Ukrainian forces have liberated a small area in Luhansk while Russia continues to push forward in Donetsk.

"It's just hell there," Zelenskyy said of Donetsk. "There are extremely brutal battles there every day. But our units defend themselves bravely, withstand the terrible pressure of the occupiers, and maintain our defense lines."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live Ukraine updates: Air-raid sirens blare after Kherson jubilation

