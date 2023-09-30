Air-raid warning in half of Ukraine due to Russian ballistic missile threat

A large-scale air-raid warning was issued on the morning of 30 September in the left part of Ukraine due to the threat of Russian ballistic missiles.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: At around 10:10, an air-raid warning was issued in Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

The Air Force warned Ukrainians that there is a threat of the Russians using ballistic missiles.

Later, an air-raid warning was issued in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts for the same reason.

Updated: The all-clear was given at around 11:00 (Kyiv time).

At the same time, an air-raid warning was issued in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts due to the activity of Russian army aircraft along the border.

"Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, enemy UAVs (probably reconnaissance ones). Air defence systems are responding! Enemy tactical aviation is active on the eastern and southeastern fronts!" the Air Force also reported.

