Ballistic threat: Air-raid warning issued in 13 oblasts

The Ukrainian authorities have issued an air-raid warning in a number of oblasts, and the Air Force reports about a threat of ballistics from the east.

Source: air-raid warning map; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Air Force: "Attention! There’s a threat of ballistic weapons from the east."

Details: As of 13:25 (Kyiv time), the air-raid warning has been issued in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

At 13:30, the Air Forces reported potential missile launches from Tu-22M3 in the Russiaт Lipetsk Oblast. A few minutes later, Russia initiated two missile launches from Kursk Oblast. Hostile airborne targets are moving southwest.

"Another round of missiles in Sumy Oblast, heading southwest!" the Ukrainian Air Forces reported.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!