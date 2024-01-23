Ballistic threat: Air-raid warning issued in 13 oblasts
The Ukrainian authorities have issued an air-raid warning in a number of oblasts, and the Air Force reports about a threat of ballistics from the east.
Source: air-raid warning map; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote from Air Force: "Attention! There’s a threat of ballistic weapons from the east."
Details: As of 13:25 (Kyiv time), the air-raid warning has been issued in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.
At 13:30, the Air Forces reported potential missile launches from Tu-22M3 in the Russiaт Lipetsk Oblast. A few minutes later, Russia initiated two missile launches from Kursk Oblast. Hostile airborne targets are moving southwest.
"Another round of missiles in Sumy Oblast, heading southwest!" the Ukrainian Air Forces reported.
Background:
On the morning of 23 January, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the launch of cruise missiles from Russian bombers.
Kyiv, Kharkiv, Pavlohrad, Shostka and other Ukrainian towns and cities have been under attack.
Explosions rang out in Kyiv during an air raid, and the authorities reported that air defence was responding to the attack.
As a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv on the morning of 23 January, residential buildings and a kindergarten had been damaged in several districts of the city, and cars were on fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district.
Ukrainian authorities have reported that as of 08:45, five people had been killed and at least 40 others injured as a result of the morning Russian missile attack on Ukraine.
Russia launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 22-23 January, with Ukrainian air defence destroying 21 missiles out of 41.
