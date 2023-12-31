Air-raid warning issued across Ukraine again, reports of explosion in 2 cities emerge

An air-raid warning has been issued throughout Ukraine due to MiG-31 fighter jets taking off. Explosions have rocked the cities of Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih.

Source: alert map; Ukrainian Air Force; Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote from Air Force: "Several MiG-31Ks of the Russian Aerospace Forces have taken off from the Mozdok airfield. Do not ignore the air raid alert".

Details: At 13:30, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a Russian missile over Kirovohrad Oblast

Updated: Suspilne reported the sounds of explosions in Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih.

At 13:44, the Air Force reported that missile launches from the air were detected. A missile was heading towards the city of Kropyvnytskyi. Media reported about the repeated sounds of explosions in the city.

At 13:54, Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, reported that the air defence was responding: "Friends - calm down. We don't comment much. The defenders of the sky are working".

Background:

On the morning of 31 December, an air-raid warning was issued in all oblasts of Ukraine due to takeoff of several MiG-31K fighter jets in Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!