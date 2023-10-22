Air-raid warning issued across many oblasts due to missile and UAV threats

An air-raid warning has been issued in a number of Ukrainian oblasts due to missile and drone threats on the night of 22-23 October.

Source: air-raid warnings map; Ukrainian Air Force

Details: The air-raid warning started spreading across Ukraine at around 01:00.

It was initially announced in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Later, the warning covered Ukraine's southern oblasts.

The Air Force issued a warning of a missile threat in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

They added that there was also a threat of kamikaze drones from the Black Sea in Odesa Oblast, particularly to the settlement of Zatoka.

Later, the Air Force specified that attack drones posed a threat to Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

Updated: The all-clear was given in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts after 01:30.

The air raid warning was extended to Kirovohrad Oblast at 01:41.

The all-clear was given in Odesa Oblast at 01:46.

The all-clear was also given after 02:30 in all oblasts (except for Kirovohrad), where there had been a threat of Russian drones.

The all-clear was given in Kirovohrad Oblast at 03:24.

